The GNV Altair ferry has joined the GNV fleet

In the fleet of ferries of the Genoese GNV has made its
entry of GNV Altair
, a ship built in 2002 that
previously it was part of the fleet of the Moby group. The unit
ro-pax, which has a gross tonnage of 35,736 tons, a length of
214 meters long and 26 meters wide, it will be
operational starting from next February 21 and will be
used on the Algerian market on the Sète-Béjaia routes
and Sète-Algiers, guaranteeing two rotations each week, one
on Béjaia and one on Algiers.
GNV Altair has 319 cabins and is able to
accommodate up to 2,700 passengers, as well as offering 915 meters
load capacity.