Last year, Kalmar's turnover grew by +1%

In 2025, the turnover of the Finnish Kalmar, which produces
handling mainly for the port and
intermodal sector, grew by +1% on the annual year
having amounted to €1.74 million, of which €1.14 million
million euros generated by the sale of products (-2%) and 602
million from the sale of services (+7%). Operating profit is
state of 220.4 million euros, up +26% on 2024 and with
a contribution of €147.1 million from the sale of equipment (+6%) and
€105.3 million from the sale of services (+8%). Net profit is
was 163.3 million (+28%).
Last year, the company acquired new orders for a value of
of €1.82 billion (+8%), of which €1.20 billion for
equipment (+9%) and 618 million for services (+7%), and the value of the
Order backlog as at 31 December stood at 977
million (+2%), of which 840 million relating to production (+1%) and
135 million to services (+13%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the value of new
was 511 million euros, an increase of
+5% on the same period of the previous year. In the quarter,
turnover was 487 million (+11%), the operating profit of
€60.1 million (+55%) and net profit of €45.4 million (+68%).