Taiwan's Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL close 2025 with double-digit declines in revenues

In 2025, the three main shipping companies
containerized companies recorded a double-digit decline in
turnover, a reduction that was mainly focused on
second half of the year. The most significant contraction
of revenues was charged by Yang Ming Marine Transport
Corporation that totaled a turnover of 163.7
billion Taiwan dollars (US$5.2 billion), with a
down by -26.6% on 2024. Last year, the revenues of the
Evergreen Marine Corporation amounted to 379.0 billion
Taiwanese dollars (-18.2%) and those of Wan Hai Lines (WHL) at
107.0 billion (-11.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, Evergreen's revenues
are valued at 85.9 billion Taiwan dollars, with a
decrease of -25.8% on the same period of the year
while those of Yang Ming were equal to 37.5
billion (-30.2%) and WHL revenues to 33.4 billion (-19.6%).