CSC Vespucci and Livorno Reefer will constitute a unique platform dedicated to fruit and vegetables and exotic products in the port of Livorno

The companies Cold Storage Customs Vespucci (CSC Vespucci) and
Livorno Reefer have announced the start of a collaboration that the
will lead, after the outcome of an ongoing due diligence, to
in the short term, to build the temperature platform
A single subsidiary dedicated to fruit and vegetables and exotic products in the
port of Livorno, so as to offer operators a wide range of
of integrated, complete and efficient services, able to respond to
to the needs of a dynamic and constantly evolving sector.
From today, meanwhile, Livorno Reefer will manage both
structures until the definition of Livorno Reefer's entry into the
capital of CSC.
In 2025, the two companies have handled a total of
volume of 9,500 reefer containers.