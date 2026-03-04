Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz region continue

Today, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has
announced that it had been informed of three attacks that took place in the
A few hours against ships in the Strait of Italy region
Hormuz. The British maritime safety authority has announced
that an accident was reported to her that took place seven miles away
east of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, where a
ship was hit by a shell that caused damage to the
planking without causing leaks or fires. There are no
injuries among the ship's crew members. A second ship
located 137 nautical miles east of Muscat, Oman, it has
reported a strong explosion that occurred nearby that did not
caused damage to neither the ship nor its crew. A
third ship, a tanker ten nautical miles east of Fujairah,
reported a strong explosion and the discovery on the bridge of
debris from a bullet. The funnel suffered minor damage, while
The crew is unharmed.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Armed Forces have announced that they will
have carried out a rescue operation to assist the frigate
IRIS Dena who, after being hit, had
sent a distress call while off the coast of
Galle. The Sri Lanka Navy specified that the rescue mission
to evacuate the crew of the frigate was activated in
when the accident occurred within the area of
Sri Lankan search and rescue. In addition, it specified that some
about 180 crew members of the Iranian frigate, 30 are
rescued and admitted to the hospital in Karapitiya.