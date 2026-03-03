testata inforMARE
Cerca
04 March 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:08 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
T&E, by 2035 more than half of European ferries could become electric
Klann: Electric ferries are also already cheaper on many routes and will become cheaper in the coming years
Bruxelles
March 3, 2026
According to a report by Transport & Environment, by 2035 over half (60%) of the ferry fleet of the European Union could be electrified and more than the half (52%) could also be competitive in terms of compared to ferries powered by fossil fuels. The document shows that in 2023 the 1043 European ferries taken into account T&E exams, many of which are small, have emitted 13.4 million tons of CO2, the equivalent of 6.6 million tons of CO2. million cars in a year, and were found to be responsible for more SOx air pollution than all cars in major European port cities such as Barcelona, Dublin or Naples. In particular, Dublin was the city port in Europe in terms of air pollution caused by ferries, followed by Las Palmas and Holyhead, a situation that is destined to change in the 2027 when new Control Areas of the Emissions that will limit air pollution caused by marine fuels in the north-east Atlantic. The study specifies that, however, despite similar measures already in place vigor in the Mediterranean, in cities such as Barcelona ferries pollute by emitting 1.8 times more SOx than all cars in the city.

The report indicates that in 2023 four Italian ports (Genoa, Livorno, Palermo and Civitavecchia) were among the ten ports with the highest level of pollution caused by in terms of CO2 emissions.

In addition, the report points out that ferries in Europe have an average age of 26 and which, therefore, is now the A moment of ecological renewal of the fleet. The document notes that electrification and hybridisation could reduce the CO2 emissions of ferries by up to 42% and improve the quality in port cities, while reducing costs operational. "Electrification - highlighted Felix Klann, T&E Maritime Transport Policy Officer - It makes sense from an economic point of view. Electric ferries are already cheaper on many routes and in the coming years they will become more and more so."

The study makes seven recommendations to enable this transition and at the same time to support the national industry, starting with the extension of the EU ETS and FuelEU regulations Maritime to ships of more than 400 gross tons, thus ensuring coverage of the most electrified vehicles, and the extension of the regulation on Alternative Fuels Infrastructure (AFIR), beyond the obligations for ports to equip themselves with infrastructure to alternative fuels and to enable the electrification of quays, including Onshore Power Supply (OPS) facilities, i.e. ship charging infrastructure.

In addition, it is called for changes to EU rules on procurement to ensure the sustainable use of public resources, including through zero-emission standards, a measure that could be benefit smaller ferries that operate more often in the context of public procurement or service obligations, and it is urged to include the production of batteries for marine use in the strategic objectives of production capacity, also through the EU's Maritime Industrial Strategy.

Finally, the study notes that according to European regulations already national and regional governments can already use key policies using supply methodologies and Green Public Procurement (GPP), reducing national taxes and levies on electricity provided to ships, as already provided for in the Directive on taxation, and extending the Control Areas of (ECA) to the outermost regions and putting an end to the specific derogations for certain maritime routes.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Container traffic at the Maltese port of Marsaxlokk remained stable in 2025
Kalafrana/Hong Kong
China's CMPort has signed a 70% stake in Brazil's Vast Infraestrutura oil terminal.
T&E: Over half of European ferries could become electric by 2035
SHIPPING
T&E: Over half of European ferries could become electric by 2035
Brussels
Klann: Electric ferries are already cheaper on many routes and will become even cheaper in the coming years.
ITF, JNG and IBF have designated the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as a High Risk Area
ACCIDENTS
ITF, JNG and IBF have designated the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as a High Risk Area
London
The area may soon be transitioned to a Warlike Operations Area.
SEAFARERS
Nautilus International urges States and shipping operators to ensure the safety and rights of seafarers
London/Brussels
The International Trade Union Confederation urges an immediate ceasefire by all parties
ACCIDENTS
Strait of Hormuz: A sailor from a ship attacked by a drone vessel dies.
Muscat
Twenty-one crew members were evacuated
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes a record 2025, but faces challenges with non-operating costs.
Miami
SHIPPING
The war crisis in the Middle East also affects ports
Dubai/Muscat/Washington
Kramek (WSC): Liner shipping has demonstrated its ability to react to emergency situations, such as the one in the Red Sea
SHIPPING
ICS, ECSA and ASA concerned about seafarers' safety in the Middle East
London/Brussels/Singapore
This is - they underlined - a rapidly evolving and unpredictable situation.
ACCIDENTS
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk were the first to sense trouble in the Middle East. A tanker sanctioned by the US was hit.
Hamburg/Copenhagen/Southampton/
Washington/Muscat
On Friday, the two companies notified customers of changes to their services in the region. Four Skylight crew members were injured.
SHIPYARDS
European list of ship recycling facilities updated
Brussels
Including for the first time a German shipyard, that of Emden
SHIPPING
Confitarma urges the EU to strengthen the attractiveness of its maritime flags
Rome
PORTS
An arbitration worth over $1.5 billion will resolve the dispute between PPC and the Republic of Panama.
Panama
Procedure at the International Chamber of Commerce in New York
PORTS
Tender for the multipurpose terminal at the Príncep d'Espanya pier in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
The concession contract will have a duration of 16 years
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and Navantia agree to jointly coordinate and execute the European Patrol Corvette project.
Sad/Madrid
In 2025, the port of Rotterdam handled 14.2 million containers (+3.1%)
PORTS
In 2025, the port of Rotterdam handled 14.2 million containers (+3.1%)
Rotterdam
In the fourth quarter alone, containers amounted to 3.5 million TEUs (+3%)
PSA announces a billion-dollar investment plan in the port of Genoa
PORTS
PSA announces a billion-dollar investment plan in the port of Genoa
Rome/Singapore
The first phase focuses on the technological implementation and infrastructural adaptation of the PSA Genova Pra' terminal.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New logistics hub in London to boost rail freight through the Channel Tunnel
London
An investment of around £15 million is expected
COMPANIES
Jeremy Nixon will hand over his position as CEO of Ocean Network Express to Till Ole Barrelet on July 1st.
Singapore
The German manager comes from Emirates Shipping Lines
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The first three electric gantry cranes have been installed at the new intermodal terminal in Milan Smistamento.
Milan
At full capacity it will be able to handle up to 44 trains per day
PORTS
Hong Kong government protests PPC's removal from Panamanian ports
Hong Kong/Beijing
Beijing government spokeswoman stressed that China will firmly protect the rights and legitimate interests of its companies.
TRANSPORTATION
European transport associations call for the CEF to be allocated at least €100 billion
Brussels
Chronic underfunding and financial shortfalls are lamented
PORTS
The Panamanian government assigns the transitional management of the port of Balboa to APM Terminals and the port of Cristóbal to TiL
Hong Kong/Panama
CK Hutchison Holdings denounces the illegality of the terminal seizure and confirms the possibility of legal action.
PORTS
Panamanian government seizes assets and equipment at the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal
Panama
The Panama Ports Company of the CK Hutchison group has been removed from the management of the two ports
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Statement by rail and intermodal transport associations against gigaliners on European roads
Brussels
The current positions of the EU institutions - they denounce - all include elements that risk opening the door to a widespread diffusion of these vehicles.
SAFETY & SECURITY
The mandate of the EuNavFor Aspides mission has been extended until 28 February 2027.
Brussels
A budget of almost 15 million euros has been approved
The EU-ETS Observatory of Puertos del Estado confirms the risk of loss of container traffic share of European ports
PORTS
The EU-ETS Observatory of Puertos del Estado confirms the risk of loss of container traffic share of European ports
Madrid
Santana: We believe that some aspects of the ETS should be monitored and, where necessary, revised.
OFFSHORE
Tidewater acquires Brazil's Wilson Sons Ultratug Participações for $500 million.
Houston
It has a fleet of 22 Platform Supply Vessels
Trump attempts to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling by introducing temporary tariffs
TRADE
Trump attempts to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling by introducing temporary tariffs
Washington/Suitland
An executive order confirming the suspension of the "de minimis" regime was also signed.
PORTS
Slight growth in freight traffic in the port of Ancona in 2025
Ancona
Rolling stock slightly down. Passenger numbers significantly down.
PORTS
Construction of the cruise terminal at Molo San Cataldo in Taranto will begin in October.
London
Global Ports Holding invests over €4.5 million
ACCIDENTS
One dead and four injured on board the cruise ship World Legacy (formerly Moby Zaza )
Singapore
A fire broke out on the unit
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo has sold 31 locomotives to Nordic Re-Finance
Bern
The Swiss company plans to equip itself exclusively with vehicles produced by Stadler Rail Valencia by 2035.
Last year, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by 2.6 percent.
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by 2.6 percent.
Hamburg
Containers boosted the growth. Volumes remained stable in the fourth quarter alone.
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the DFDS Group recorded a net loss of DKK -286 million.
Copenhagen
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Montenegro's ports grew by 1.6%.
Podgorica
Cargoes to and from Italy alone increased by +64.6%
PORTS
To APM Terminals the 37.5% of the Southern Container Terminal of the port of Jeddah
The Hague/Dubai
DP World will keep the remaining 62.5%
PORTS
Continues the bending of the traffic of the container in the port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles
In January decrease of -12.1%. Bown: the state of exports to China seems bad
PORTS
In the fourth trimester of the 2025 the traffic of the goods in the port of Civitavecchia is increased of +8.6%
Civitavecchia
In the whole year growth was +3.1%
COMPANIES
Samskip sells marine and logistic services with the United Kingdom and Ireland to the CLdN
Luxembourg/Rotterdam
The agreement includes rental agreements for over 5,000 multimodal load units
COMPETITION
The Antitrust has reopened the procedure on the concentration between the Ignazio Messina & C. and the Terminal San Giorgio
Rome
SHIPPING
The International Chamber of Shipping against the new harbour taxes programmed by the US government
Washington
Necessary - the association emphasizes - carefully coordinated political solutions
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings orders three new ships from cruise to Fincantieri
Miami/Trieste
They are destined to the companies Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM have agreed a merger agreement
Haifa/Hamburg
The German company will shell out up to $2.5 billion
SHIPPING
America's Maritime Action Plan proposes a new tax on foreign-built ships from any nation entering U.S. ports.
Washington
It would be used to fund the new Maritime Security Trust Fund
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd to acquire Israeli ZIM
Hamburg
The German company will be responsible for international operations, while those in and with Israel will be assigned to the Tel Aviv-based private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds.
COMPANIES
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem leaves DP World after Epstein's involvement
Dubai
It Kazim appointed president and Yuvraj Narayan managing director
PORTS
Eurogate and APM Terminals will invest a billion euros for the development of the North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven
Bremen/The Hague
PORTS
CK Hutchison threatens appeals against APM Terminals if it will assume the management of the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa
Hong Kong
PORTS
Tomorrow will be inaugurated the new container terminal of transhipment of Damietta
Bremen/Melzo
Its ability to annual traffic will rise up to 3,3 million teu
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri presents an industrial plan that foresees the doubling of the production capacity of military vessels in Italian shipyards
Milan
For civil production, a reallocation of volumes to Romanian shipyards and an expansion in Vietnam are planned.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and Generative Bionics sign agreement to develop humanoid welding robots.
Trieste/Genoa
The first tests at the Sestri Ponente shipyard are scheduled for the end of this year
PORTS
Slight increase in annual freight traffic handled by Croatian ports
Zagreb
Sharp drop in dry bulk offset by increase in liquid cargoes and record containers
COMPANIES
The Grendi group expects to close 2025 with a record turnover of 158 million euros (+33%)
Genoa
Revenues increased by 10%, net of the effect of the acquisition of Dario Perioli.
South Korean HMM's quarterly and annual performances were negative.
SHIPPING
South Korean HMM's quarterly and annual performances were negative.
Seoul
In 2025 the container fleet transported 3.94 million TEUs (+3.2%)
LOGISTICS
Offer to acquire European express courier InPost
Amsterdam/Luxembourg
It was submitted by a consortium comprising Advent International (37%), FedEx (37%), A&R Investments (16%) and PPF Group (10%)
OFFSHORE
Transocean and Valaris sign merger agreement
Steinhausen/Hamilton
The new company will have a fleet of 73 offshore vessels, including 33 ultra-deepwater drillships
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd expects to close the 2025 financial year with a 61% decline in operating profit.
Hamburg
Record loads transported by the fleet, growing by +8%.
TRANSPORTATION
FS establishes a company specializing in transport and infrastructure consultancy
London
The new company is based in London
Maritime traffic in the Suez Canal fell by 3.4% last year.
SHIPPING
Maritime traffic in the Suez Canal fell by 3.4% last year.
Cairo
Growth of +9.0% in the fourth quarter alone. In December, transits increased by +13.1%.
SEAFARERS
The simplification law, rather than making things easier, complicates the lives of ship captains and burdens them with additional operational and legal responsibilities.
Genoa
LOGISTICS
BYD and Automar reach agreement for vehicle traffic through the port of Gioia Tauro.
Schiedam
The goal is to serve the central-southern Italian market.
Maersk Group announces 15% ground-based job cuts
SHIPPING
Maersk Group announces 15% ground-based job cuts
Copenhagen
The quarterly and annual financial results are impacted by the reduction in the value of maritime freight rates.
PORTS
In 2025, container traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure reached a historic record of almost three million TEUs
Genoa
Cruise passengers increased by 6.1%; ferry passengers decreased by 4.0%.
PORTS
Busan Port has again set its all-time record for annual container throughput.
Busan
Last year the total was 24.88 million TEUs (+2.0%)
PORTS
Panama Ports Company has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Panama
Panama
Extensive damage reported and state authorities' reluctance to respond to repeated requests for confrontation
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in Sardinia's ports grew by +3.0%
Cagliari
Slight decline in cruise passengers contained by the launch of home ports in Cagliari and Olbia
PORTS
Freight traffic in the port of Barcelona to remain stable in 2025
Barcelona
In the fourth quarter alone, 16.7 million tonnes were handled (+4.5%)
SHIPPING
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd bring back India/Middle East-Mediterranean service via Suez
In 2025, ships transiting the Panama Canal increased by +14.1%
SHIPPING
In 2025, ships transiting the Panama Canal increased by +14.1%
Panama
The ports of the Central American nation handled 9,915,357 containers (+3.6%)
Last year, container traffic in the port of Tangier Med reached a record 11.1 million TEUs (+8.4%)
PORTS
Last year, container traffic in the port of Tangier Med reached a record 11.1 million TEUs (+8.4%)
Anjra
New all-time high in total goods
PORTS
In 2025, Turkish ports handled a record traffic of 553.3 million tonnes of cargo (+4.0%)
Ankara
Container traffic in Italy reached a new all-time high of 678,715 TEUs (+9.8%). Ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait declined.
PORTS
APM Terminals will take over the interim management of the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa.
Panama
President Mulino urged Panama Ports Company to cooperate fully in view of this new phase
New crop of historic records harvested by Chinese ports
PORTS
New crop of historic records harvested by Chinese ports
Beijing
In 2025, maritime ports handled 11.63 billion tons of goods (+3.7%)
PORTS
PPC denounces the contradictory nature of the ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama with respect to the current legal framework
Balboa
The company does not exclude the possibility of resorting to national and international legal action
INDUSTRY
Lukoil signs agreement with US-based Carlyle to sell the Russian group's international assets
Fly
The transaction will need to be authorized by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.
PORTS
Panama's Supreme Court of Justice declares the law on the concession contract with the Panama Ports Company unconstitutional.
Panama
Last year, PPC port terminals handled 3.9 million containers
CRUISES
2025 record for the American cruise group Viking Holdings
Los Angeles
Revenues grew by +21.9%
SHIPPING
UECC has ordered China Merchants Jinling to build two PCTCs
Oslo
They will have a capacity of 3,000 CEUs and will be taken into delivery in 2028.
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel plans more significant staff cuts
Schindellegi
Worsening economic results in the fourth quarter of 2025
PORTS
Public notice from the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority to select the new Secretary General
Livorno
The procedure is not competitive in nature and no selection process is foreseen.
YACHTING
KKCG Maritime publishes a partial tender offer to increase its stake in Ferretti from 14.5% to 29.9%.
Milan/Hong Kong/Prague
The offer is not aimed at delisting the shares
CRUISES
Norovirus outbreak on second Holland America Line cruise ship
Hong Kong
65 passengers and 11 crew members of the "Westerdam" were injured.
TRUCKING
SOS LOGistica, allocating only 10% of the €590 million for road transport to zero-emission vehicles is self-destructive.
Rome/Milan
Texts: talking today about a heavy BEV market that "takes off" remains a mirage
SHIPYARDS
The first U212NFS submarine is being laid down at Fincantieri's Muggiano shipyard.
Trieste
The delivery of the first unit is scheduled for 2029
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
A new tender has been published for railway shunting in the ports of Savona and Vado Ligure.
Genoa
The tender base amount is 14.8 million euros
SHIPPING
China's LC Logistics orders two new 11,000-TEU containerships
Hong Kong
Order with a total value of 236 million dollars
YACHTING
Palumbo Superyachts to build new metal shipbuilding hub in Ortona
Ortona
Concession area in the Abruzzo port
TRUCKING
Kuehne+Nagel acquires the road transport business of German firm Lohmöller
Schindellegi
In 2024 they had generated a turnover of approximately 23.5 million euros
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri delivered the ultra-luxury cruise yacht Four Seasons I in Ancona
Trieste
The Navis Sapiens program also debuts with the ship
INDUSTRY
Rolls-Royce posts record annual financial performance
London
Revenues increased by 12.2% last year
SHIPPING
Nearly 12 million tonnes of CO2 avoided in 2025 for vessels coated with Jotun products
Muggia
Estimated fuel cost savings of approximately $2 billion
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2025, intermodal traffic handled by Interporto Padova amounted to 381,031 TEUs (-7.5%)
Padua
Record production value recorded
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2025, the Nola interport handled 2,000 trains
Nola
A 50% increase is expected in 2026
ACCIDENTS
A Livorno port pilot loses his life in a collision
Livorno
The dynamics of the accident are still under investigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Study on alternative marine fuels as potential marine pollutants and the effectiveness of response measures
Lisbon
It was commissioned by the European Maritime Safety Agency
PORTS
The first in-person meeting of the international working group "Cruises & Port Cities" will take place in Taranto.
Taranto/La Spezia
Pisano (AdSP Liguria Orientale): the relationship between the city and the port is strategic, particularly in relation to cruise traffic
TRADE
G20 merchandise trade trend to fluctuate in the fourth quarter of 2025
Paris
Trade in services is growing
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Extension of incentives for rail freight shunting in ports
Rome
Paper (Fermerci): the sector, however, continues to suffer as demonstrated by the overall data for 2025
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships revenues decreased by -4.3% in 2025
Oslo
Net income was $236.4 million (-11.4%)
OFFSHORE
Saipem has been awarded a further offshore contract in Saudi Arabia
Milan
Order worth approximately 500 million dollars
PORTS
The new offices of the Eastern Sicily Port Authority have been inaugurated in the port of Pozzallo.
Pozzallo
Contract worth approximately 750 thousand euros
SHIPPING
Finmar appointed agent in Italy for United Global Ro-Ro
Genoa
Two services scheduled with stops at the port of Genoa
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
Contract awarded for the expansion of the San Cataldo Pier in the port of Bari
Bari
They will be carried out by the Rti Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime, Boskalis Italia, Zeta and e-Marine
SEAFARERS
The digital registry of maritime workers and the digital navigation booklet are law
Genoa
Article 11 of Legislative Decree 19/2026 establishes AGEMAR
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
DB Cargo plans to cut around 6,000 jobs
Berlin
Negotiations with employee representatives to begin soon
SHIPPING
In 2025, containers transported by RCL's fleet increased by +8.8%
Bangkok
Revenues from this activity grew by +5.2%
PORTS
Regarding Tardini's nomination as president of the Western Sicily Port Authority, Salvini and Schifani have (for now) buried the hatchet.
Palermo
PORTS
Annual container traffic grows by 5.4% at HHLA port terminals
Hamburg
Record revenues expected at 1.76 billion euros (+9.9%)
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of New York is expected to grow by 2.3% in 2025.
New York
Significant increase in full containers for export
PORTS
Politics and Assiterminal celebrate the extension of the port bonus
Rome/Genoa
Ferrari: understood the value of the planning behind the reformulation of the law
PORTS
Container traffic at the port of Hong Kong decreased by -3.2% in January
Hong Kong
1.13 million TEUs were handled
SHIPPING
Costamare secures $940 million in revenue from the charter of 12 container ships
Monk
PORTS
Cargo traffic at the port of Singapore grew by 13.0% last month.
Singapore
Containers amounted to 3,892,370 TEUs (+11.3%)
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has ordered six 1,700 TEU LNG containerships from Cochin Shipyard.
Marseille
By the end of the year, the number of Indian seafarers on board the French group's ships will rise to 1,500.
MEETINGS
Filt Cgil, meeting on the importance of Article 17 of Law 84/94
Rome
It will be held tomorrow in Rome at the Frentani Congress Center
COMPANIES
Britta Weber has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Hupac Group.
Noise
He is the current vice president of UPS Healthcare for Europe and Asia.
OFFSHORE
Saipem to acquire mobile offshore drilling unit for $272.5 million
Milan
Agreement with Norwegian Deep Value Driller
AWARDS
The 59th edition of the San Giorgio Award will be held in Genoa on February 20th.
Genoa
The Targa San Giorgio will be awarded to Gian Enzo Duci
JOBS
Filt Cgil appeals against Cartour's authorization to carry out lashing and unlashing operations.
LOGISTICS
Medlog inaugurates a logistics park at Dammam's King Abdulaziz Port
Geneva
It occupies an area of over 100 thousand square meters
LOGISTICS
Manageritalia and Assologistica sign the renewal of the Ccnl managers of the logistics
Rome
Monthly gross earnings increase at 750 Euros in three tranche
LOGISTICS
Subscribed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Qube by Macquarie Asset Management
Sydney
It was unanimously approved by the Australian logistic group Cda
CRUISES
Meyer Turku completed the design of a cruise ship to zero net emissions
Turku
The main fuel is biomethanol
INDUSTRY
Last year the turnover of Kalmar grew by +1%
Helsinki
Operating income, net profit and new orders in increase respective of +26%, +28% and +8%
PORTS
Terminal Investment Limited puts hands on the Peruvian port of Pisco
Lima
Acquired the Portuario de Paracas Terminal
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagenti urges a more constant and timely information on the progress of the work of the new dam of Genoa
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the Grande Michigan
Naples
It is the eighth Pure Car and Truck Carrier ammonia ready of the Neapolitan group
ASSOCIATIONS
Meeting between the presidents of the Maritime Federation and Assoporti
Rome
Mario Mattioli and Roberto Petri addressed the main issues of the maritime cluster
PORTS
Morocco's Marsa Maroc participates in the development of the port of Monrovia
Casablanca
Contract for the management of two docks and the construction of a multipurpose terminal
SHIPPING
South Korea's Pan Ocean buys ten VLCCs from compatriot SK Shipping
Seoul
Transaction valued at approximately $668 million
ASSOCIATIONS
Stefano Messina has been confirmed as president of Assarmatori
Rome
He will also lead the shipowners' association in the four-year period 2026-2030
PORTS
Roberto Mantovanelli has been appointed Secretary General of the Northern Adriatic Port Authority.
Venice
The 2026-2028 Three-Year Operational Plan for the Ports of Venice and Chioggia has been approved.
PORTS
In 2025, Albanian ports handled a record traffic of 8.2 million tons of goods (+6.2%)
Tirana
A new peak in passengers also amounted to 1.7 million units (+6.4%)
DEFENCE
WASS (Fincantieri) has been awarded a contract by Saudi Arabia for the supply of lightweight torpedoes
Trieste
The order is worth more than 200 million euros
INDUSTRY
Oxin (Somec) awarded a major order for the construction of kitchen, pantry, catering and bar areas for two cruise ships
San Vendemiano
The value of the order is 53 million euros
TRANSPORTATION
Sogedim launches a daily service between Carpi and Campogalliano/England
Carpi
Daily shuttle departing from the logistics hubs of Campogalliano, Carpi and Prato
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly and annual revenue.
Athens
Profits are falling
PORTS
CPPIB and OMERS are considering selling their 67% stake in Associated British Ports.
London
SHIPPING
Maersk orders eight 18,600 TEU dual-fuel containerships
Copenhagen
Built by New Times Shipbuilding Co., they will be delivered between 2029 and 2030.
SHIPYARDS
PaxOcean opens new shipyard in Singapore
Singapore
It occupies an area of 17.3 hectares
PORTS
The largest container ship ever arrived in the port of Trieste
Trieste
Port of call of the "MSC Diana" which has a capacity of approximately 19,000 TEUs
SHIPYARDS
Antin Infrastructure Partners acquires U.S. shipbuilder Vigor Marine Group
New York
It has shipyards in Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Diego and Norfolk
PORTS
In 2025, Moroccan ports handled a record traffic of 262.6 million tons of goods (+8.9%)
Rabat
Transhipment equal to 50.5% of the total
SHIPPING
Yang Ming deploys first of five 15,500 TEU dual-fuel LNG vessels on Asia-Mediterranean route
Keelung
It will be used in the MD2 service
ENVIRONMENT
Study highlights challenges for LNG containerships in complying with future cold ironing connection requirements
Berlin/Hamburg
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri and Wsense reach agreement to offer cutting-edge underwater systems
Trieste
Co-development of advanced wireless technology solutions planned
ENVIRONMENT
Study finds high levels of persistent organic pollutants caused by shipbreaking activities
Brussels
PORTS
Port of Livorno: tender for ship-generated waste management begins
Livorno
The expected value of the contract is over 40 million euros
LOGISTICS
DSV revenue and profits impacted by Schenker acquisition
Copenhagen
In 2025, turnover grew by +48.0%
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä reports significant growth in quarterly and annual results for the Marine segment
Helsinki
The Finnish group's new orders acquired in 2025 remain stable.
COMPANIES
Dutch company Portwise has been bought by its compatriot Haskoning
Rijswijk
The company offers solutions for optimizing terminal operations through automation and electrification
SHIPPING
Construction of the first of six container ships for Italia Marittima has begun in China.
Trieste
The ships, which will be able to use traditional fuel and methanol, will have a capacity of 2,400 TEUs
ACCIDENTS
In the Strait of Hormuz, armed vessels ordered a US tanker to stop
Southampton/London
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
GTS announces new rail services between the port of Genoa and central and southern Italy.
Bari
Connections via the Segrate Milan terminal
AVIATION
Kuehne+Nagel expands CargoCity South at Frankfurt Airport
Schindellegi
A new facility will be completed and taken over at the end of 2028
SHIPPING
The number of dual-fuel vessels employed by liner shipping lines is set to double by 2025
Washington
Currently, 74% of the order book consists of units of this type
PORTS
AD Ports signs agreement to build and operate multipurpose terminal at Matadi Port
Abu Dhabi/Kinshasa
Relaunch of the Banana Deepwater Port Construction Project
SEAFARERS
Confitarma: The Revenue Agency's position risks having serious repercussions on Italian seafarers' employment.
Rome
ASSOCIATIONS
Bucchioni appointed pro tempore president of the Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia
La Spezia
PORTS
The tender for the development of the shipbuilding hub in the port of Ancona has begun.
Ancona
The AdSP Management Committee has approved the call for tenders
SHIPPING
ONE's quarterly financial performance declines further
Singapore
The volume of containerized cargo transported by the fleet remains stable
INSTITUTIONS
Laura DiBella's nomination for FMC presidency has been signed.
Washington
His term will expire on June 30, 2028.
PORTS
Port of Singapore saw record bunker deliveries in 2025
Singapore
PSA-MOL joint venture to manage a new ro-ro terminal
PORTS
The port of Taranto was visited by a delegation from the Japanese FLOWRA
Taranto
The association brings together 21 of the main Japanese energy players
INDUSTRY
ABB's new orders in a quarter exceed $10 billion for the first time.
Zurich
Growing demand in the maritime, port and railway sectors
LAW
In the United States, MSC was fined a total of $22.67 million
Washington
The Federal Maritime Commission has released the results of an investigation
COMPANIES
Signal Ocean has acquired AXSMarine
Paris/London
The company offers web platforms to support the ship charter sector
COMPANIES
CSC Vespucci and Livorno Reefer will form a single platform dedicated to fruit and vegetable and exotic products in the port of Livorno
Livorno
Livorno Reefer to acquire stake in CSC
SHIPPING
Stena RoRo has placed an order for two ro-ro vessels in China with options for four more.
Gothenburg
They were designed in cooperation with the Italian Naos
SHIPPING
Shanghai Zhonggu Logistics Co. to Order Four New 6,000-TEU Containerships
Shanghai
The order will include options for two additional vessels
UPS revenues decreased by 2.6% in 2025
In the last quarter alone, a decrease of -3.2% was recorded
SHIPPING
ICS has published its periodic analysis of flag state performance
London
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Filt Cgil, meeting on the importance of Article 17 of Law 84/94
Rome
It will be held tomorrow in Rome at the Frentani Congress Center
MEETINGS
A conference on congestion in the North West logistics system will be held in Genoa on January 19th.
Genoa
It will be held at the Transparency Hall of the Liguria Region
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Auction of megaterminal in Santos may be postponed due to deadlock within the Federal Government
(A Tribuna)
East Port Said Port faces a new challenge with Europe's carbon rules for shipping
(EnterpriseAM)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
COMPANIES
Michail Stahlhut will step down as CEO of Hupac in May
Noise
Bertschi: Under his leadership, the company's position as a leading provider of combined road/rail transport in Europe has been strengthened.
PORTS
Members of the Ravenna Marine Resource Partnership Body have been appointed.
Ravenna
It will meet for the first time on February 4th and will remain in office for four years
SHIPPING
Messina (Assarmatori): MIT's decree on cold ironing is a good thing.
Rome
This is a fundamental step - he underlined - to ensure that the electrification of the platforms is actually usable.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Contship has joined the Digital Container Shipping Association's DCSA+ program.
Melzo
Among the goals, improving the efficiency of terminal operations, the accuracy of planning and collaboration with shipping companies.
PORTS
The Argentine Port Workers' Federation threatens a strike at national ports.
The Silver
Action in support of workers at the port of Concepción del Uruguay
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +0.8%
Taranto
In the last quarter alone, a decrease of -22.6% was recorded
PORTS
Last year, container traffic in the port of Valencia grew by +3.4%
Valencia
5,662,661 TEUs were handled
DEFENCE
Fincantieri wins Italian Navy contract to enhance naval vessels' cyber resilience
INDUSTRY
New facility in Charleston for the production and testing of marine power and propulsion systems
Arlington
It was inaugurated by Leonardo DRS, a subsidiary of the Italian Leonardo
SAFETY & SECURITY
Project to strengthen maritime and port cybersecurity
Brest/Brussels/Rome
The partners are France Cyber Maritime, FEPORT and the Federation of the Sea
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile