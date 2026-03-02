Nautilus International urges States and shipping operators to ensure the safety and rights of seafarers

The International Seafarers' Union Nautilus
International, referring to the evolution of the conflict triggered by
by the attack by the US and Israel against Iran which is
increasingly involving maritime activities
in the region, strongly urged to safeguard the security of the
seafarers. "Seafarers - underlined the secretary
general of the union, Mark Dickinson - are not expendable and
must not be treated as collateral damage in conflicts
regional or international. The current situation in the Strait of
Hormuz and its vicinity represents a serious escalation for
those who work at sea, many of whom are simply looking for
to do their job and want to go home healthy and
Saved. Their safety must come first, and this
means clear information, strong protections and the right to
unequivocal refusal to sail in war zones or
dangerous without fear of sanctions".
Highlighting that seafarers are once again in
frontline in a geopolitical conflict on which they have no
and that they are asked to continue working in
conditions of extreme uncertainty, with real and credible threats to the
their safety, well-being and livelihoods,
Nautilus International has therefore invited shipowners, the Member States of
flag and port States to ensure that the rights enshrined in the
by the Maritime Labour Convention of 2006 of the Organization
International Labour Standards are respected and maintained for all
seafarers.
In particular, Nautilus International specified that the
seafarers must be fully and promptly informed of
all known hazards before entering war zones or areas of
war activities, that the
their right to return and transit if they refuse to enter
in high-risk areas or areas and that are protected from
loss of pay, the impact
insurance or damage where decisions on
security are taken in good faith. In addition, the union has asked
that are supported with adequate security measures,
and are assured access to assistance in the event of
interruption of travel.
With reference to the impact of the situation of belligerence on the
workers in all sectors, the International Trade Union
The Confederation (ITUC) has called for an immediate ceasefire from
parties and the resumption of peace talks in the Middle East
East. "International law - said the
General Secretary of the Trade Union Confederation, Luc Triangle -
must be respected. War is never in the interest
of workers. Workers want peace, democracy and work
dignified, not incessant bombings and acts of reprisal".
In addition, ITUC has "strongly condemned the bombing
irresponsible and illegal conduct by Israel and the United States
against Iran" and called for an immediate end to these
operations.