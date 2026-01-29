Royal Caribbean Cruises has ordered two new cruise ships at Chantiers de l'Atlantique with options for four more

The American cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has
signed agreements with the French shipyard Chantiers de
the Atlantique of Saint Nazaire which include orders for the
construction of two cruise ships of the new "Discovery" class,
whose characteristics and options have not yet been disclosed
for a further four naval units. The first new ship will be
taken over in 2029 and the second in 2032.
In addition, Celebrity River Cruises, the shipping company
of the U.S. group, has announced that it will equip itself
of ten new ships with the aim of increasing the number of new ships to 20 by 2031
number of vessels used on European rivers and canals.
Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean Cruises has concluded its annual financial year
2025 with record financial results starting from revenues that are
amounted to $17.94 billion, an increase of +8.8%
on the previous year, of which 12.52 billion generated by the
Cruise sales (+8.9%) and 5.42 billion from on-board sales
of ships (+8.7%). New historical peaks have also been reached
the values of EBITDA, operating profit and
of net profit, which amounted to 7.03
billion (+15.4%), $4.91 billion (+19.5%) and $4.29 billion
(+48,2%). A new all-time high was also recorded
the number of passengers embarked on the ships of the group that has
reached 9.45 million units (+10.3%).
A new absolute record was also set by the number
of passengers accommodated on the ships of the fleet in just quarter
quarter of 2025, amounting to 2.48 million units, with a
increase of +6.7% over the same period of the previous year
and an increase of more than 18 thousand units compared to the previous one
Quarterly historical peak achieved in the period July-September
of 2025. In addition, in the last quarter of 2025,
recorded values of the main items of the
income statement for this time of year. Revenues have increased
amounted to $4.26 billion (+13.3%), of which $2.94 billion
produced by cruise sales (+13.0%) and 1.32 billion from
sales on board ships (+14.0%). The value of the operating margin
gross was 1.48 billion (+20.9%), that of profit
operating income of €933 million (+49.5%) and net profit of
$762 million (+36.3%).
Commenting on these results, the president and director
delegate of the American group, Jason Liberty, announced that for
2026 is expected to be "another year of significant
financial performance, with revenues and profits growing to two
figures".