The Federation of the Sea promotes the new EU strategies for the maritime and port sectors with flying colours

The Federation of the Sea, the organization that represents the
Italian maritime cluster, expressed appreciation for the
industrial, maritime and port strategies, adopted on Wednesday
by the European Commission
(

March
2026). "Federation of the Sea - specified the
President Mario Mattioli - shares the appreciation of the entire
European maritime-port sector for the decision of the
Commission. Finally, the Commission clearly and
strategic importance of the maritime sector for Europe and
the need to support and promote its competitiveness,
an indispensable factor in order to achieve the objectives of
sustainability, decarbonization, security and resilience.
Particularly appreciated - Mattioli specified - was
the Commission's proposal that revenues from the exchange of
of Member States' ETS emission allowances are intended for
support the use of clean fuels and technologies in the
of navigation. We are sure that the European Commission
continue its work in the IMO to promote
global emission reduction measures and review the
EU legislation to take into account the global actions of the IMO and
avoid double payments".
The Federation of the Sea also welcomed the confirmation
of the continuation of the State aid guidelines, an instrument
- underlined the organization - for competitiveness
maritime sector, and also the fact that the strategy
the emphasis also on a clear regulatory and fiscal framework and
functional framework, with the aim of reducing the administrative burden to
borne by companies.
The Federation of the Sea has highlighted that it will then be
strengthened the development of skills and the central role of the
continuous training of staff, in accordance with the
international requirements and regulations, and maritime strategy
will also strengthen maritime leadership
through a range of actions, including to promote the
high-tech shipbuilding, support vessels
offshore wind, underwater drones and port equipment
"Federation of the Sea - concluded Mattioli -
in appreciating the willingness to dialogue and exchange of
Commission's opinions, intends to analyse more
the EU's maritime and port strategy with the
federated organizations and confirms its willingness to
contribute constructively to the EU Industrial Maritime Value
Chains Alliance, a new body that will be created by the
Commission, in order to strengthen the competitiveness and
resilience of the Italian and European port maritime cluster
for the benefit of the entire economy".