Offer to acquire the European express courier InPost

A consortium 37% owned by funds managed by Advent
International and FCWB, a wholly owned subsidiary
by the US express courier FedEx, which will own 37%
consortium, A&R Investments will have a
16% stake in the consortium and by PPF Group with a
10% participation, agreed on the presentation of
a public offer for the acquisition of the entire capital
shares of the Polish express courier InPost which is active
in several European countries (Belgium, France, Italy, Holland,
Portugal, the United Kingdom and Spain) where it operates a network of 61,000
locker for the collection and delivery of goods. The offer will be
based on a cash consideration of €15.60 for each
for a total of about 7.8 billion euros for the whole of the
share capital.
According to forecasts, the operation - which is supported by the
management and the board of directors of InPost - could
be completed by the second half of this year.
The bidders specified that InPost will continue to
operate as an independent company and its headquarters
will remain in Poland.
"Based on our success in Poland," said
Rafal Brzoska, CEO and founder of InPost,
commenting on the proposal - this transaction will support the
our next phase of growth as we continue to expand
throughout Europe. Thanks to the partnership with investors
long-term financial and strategic aspects of the consortium, which are familiar with the
our business and the sector, we will benefit from the
the necessary resources to
make the most of significant tailwinds, including the
increasing penetration of e-commerce, the growing demand for
speed and convenience by consumers and the
shift to more sustainable delivery solutions. Assembly
We will strengthen our network and reach more
consumers with faster and more flexible delivery options,
continuing our purpose to redefine the industry
of European e-commerce. I will continue - specified Brzoska -
to be fully committed to leading InPost in the years to come.
Our headquarters, brand, business management and
The heart of our innovation capabilities will remain in
Poland, which continues to be the model for our
successful strategy. With the support of our partners, I believe that
we will be able to fully exploit the potential of InPost and strengthen
further our position as an e-commerce facilitator in
Western Europe".
Rafal Brzoska is the founder of A&R Investments, which
it currently owns 12.5% of InPost. Other participants
consortium, with the exception of FedEx, are currently
InPost shareholders: Czech investment company PPF
Group holds 28.7% of the capital and the company
U.S. private equity firm Advent International owns the
6,5%.