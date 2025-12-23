Three new e-RTG yard cranes have arrived at the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal

Three new
e-RTG yard cranes that involved an investment
of 8.5 million euros and are part of the
Extensive infrastructural and technological development plan launched by
PSA Italy following the renewal of the concession of the
Marghera signed with the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Adriatic in June 2023
(
of 1
June
2023). The three cranes, ordered a year ago, were
built in by ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.) and
designed according to PSA Group standards based on the
specific operational needs of the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal. The
new e-RTGs will be mainly dedicated to
redelivery of full containers, contributing significantly
to the improvement of the road haulage service.
The disembarkation operations of the e-RTGs from the ship Zhen Hua 35,
departed from the port of Shanghai on 10 October, after the stopover at the
PSA Genoa Pra' terminal of PSA Italy on 14 December for the
delivery of six other fully electric units,
will begin a few hours after the ship docks in the port of
Marghera in Venice: the new equipment is expected to be
fully operational from the beginning of next March after
installation and engineering testing.