The Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, which in its recent history
has never recorded a drop in traffic and that in 2017 it was
was the first port port in the world to exceed the quota of one
billion tons of goods handled in a year
(
of 28
December
2017), in 2025 it was again confirmed as the first
world port by total volume of cargo traffic for the
seventeenth consecutive year having moved a total of
estimated at over 1.4 billion tonnes compared to 1.38 billion tonnes
billion in 2024.
In addition, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co. announced that in 2025 the
container traffic handled by the port has exceeded by
First time the 40 million TEUs rising to about 43 million TEUs
compared to 39.3 million in the previous year, firmly maintaining
third place in the world. At the end of 2025, the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan was a port of call for 309 containerized shipping lines that
connect over 700 ports in more than 200 countries and regions in
all over the world.