New annual record for maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore
Last year, for the first time, more than 100 thousand ships passed
Port Klang
January 26, 2026
In 2025, maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Malacca
Singapore has set a new record having passed through the area
over 102 thousand ships, with an increase of +8.7% on the previous year
when the previous historical peak had been recorded. The new
record has been achieved thanks to the number never like this
of the main types of ships that have passed through
the Straits, which are one of the world's leading maritime arteries.
In particular, last year a new
container ship transits that have reached almost
27 thousand units (+6.9%) and new records were set by
bulk with 21 thousand units (+7.2%), from Very Large Crude
Carrier with 10 thousand units (+6.6%) and other tankers
with 22 thousand units (+8.5%). Among the main types of
ships, in 2025 the transits of ships for gas have declined
liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas that have fallen
to less than 5 thousand units (-1.8%).
