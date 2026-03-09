Triple ceremony for Explora Journeys at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente shipyard

Today in the shipyard of Sestri Ponente (Genoa) of the
Fincantieri, three events were held relating to new ships from
cruise for the MSC group's Explora Journeys company, with the
technical launch of Explora IV,
the ceremony of the
Explora V
and with the start of construction of Explora VI.
A fourth ship that Fincantieri is building at the same time to
Explora Journeys, the Explora III,
is performing in these
sea trials and will be delivered next July.
Explora IV
and Explora V
, which will take off
both in 2027, and Explora VI,
which will enter
service in 2028, will complete the construction program of the
Fleet of six ships entirely entrusted to the Navalmeccanico Group
Italian who has already completed the first two units,
Explora I
and Explora II.
"Today - commented Pierfrancesco Vago, president
Executive of the Passenger Division of the MSC Group, intervening
to today's events - we celebrate a very important milestone in the
growth path of Explora Journeys, our dedicated brand
to luxury trips on the sea. With two units already
operational, the third arriving at the beginning of August and the last three
at the same time, the fleet is being built for the first time
Explora is already all "present" and the plan
industrial is on its way to being fully implemented and in a timely manner
quickly".
The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero, underlined that this triple ceremony
testifies to "Fincantieri's ability to bring
On complex industrial programs with continuity,
quality and technological vision that will bring, for example,
the adoption of a propulsion system for Explora VI
very innovative fuel cells. The segment of
cruise - he specified - generally represents one of the pillars
of the Group's business plan and continues to offer prospects for
long-term structural growth. In this scenario, the
Sestri Ponente shipyard plays a strategic role in the development of
of our industrial capabilities in Cruise and
strengthening of Fincantieri's global leadership in a sector
with high technological complexity that is constantly growing".
For the construction of the six Explora Journeys ships,
the overall investment by the MSC Group was
equal to about 3.5 billion euros. Considering also the four
ships commissioned and delivered by Fincantieri in the past years to
MSC Cruises - MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview, MSC
Seashore and MSC Seascape - the investment of the MSC Group
it rises to a total of about seven billion euros.