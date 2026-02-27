China's LC Logistics orders two new 11,000 TEU container carriers

The Chinese logistics company LC Logistics, Inc. has ordered
Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. and China Shipyards
Shipbuilding Trading Co. building two container carriers from
11,000 TEUs for a total of 236 million dollars. The ships will have
a sizing draft of 15.5 meters and a speed
of service not less than 21 knots. The container ship ordered by the
The first construction site will be taken over by 30 November
2028 and the second by 30 April 2029. LC Logistics announced
which plans to use the two new naval units to
integrate your fleet and significantly reduce the cost
of containerised maritime transport, but could also take
in consideration of their rental to third parties.