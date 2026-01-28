German rail freight companies say no to a +37% increase in train path prices

Train path prices in Germany by the end of this year
could increase by +37% and this would result in a heavy
additional cost of €381 million for companies operating
rail freight transport services whose annual turnover
total is around seven billion euros. He denounced him
today Die Güterbahnen, the national association that represents
these companies, explaining that this increase could result from a
specific request from DB InfraGO, the company that manages
the German railway infrastructure.
Die Güterbahnen has called for a reform that will make these
sustainable prices in the long term and in line with the objective of
transfer more freight traffic to rail. Second
association, this goal can be achieved
by setting prices for five years and starting from an initial rate
of two euros per freight train per kilometre.
Die Güterbahnen recalled that the Minister of Transport,
Patrick Schnieder, had proclaimed his intention to launch the
1 January 2027 a reform of the charging system
train paths, but no
proposal. "The Minister of Transport - underlined the
general manager of the association, Peter Westenberger - must
presenting his ideas now, otherwise there is a risk of a real
exodus of freight forwarders to road transport. With
current price roulette, companies are hardly able to
negotiate and are not competitive when trucks can make money
points with stable prices".
Die Güterbahnen also recalled that a year ago for
The rail freight sector was emerging
a scenario similar to the one that is now envisaged, given that it had been
A +35% increase in prices per kilometre of
price increase that had been avoided at the last minute by the
coalition government that had contained the increase in prices at the
+6%.