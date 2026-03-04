In 2025 Finnlines net profit grew by +50.7%

The Finnish shipping company Finnlines of the shipowning group partenopeo Grimaldi has archiviato the 2025 with revenues pairs to 713,5 million euros, in increase of +2.0% on the exercise anniversary precedence. Operating costs decreased by -1.8% down to 635.8 million. Gross operating margin was 169.4 million (+4.6%), operating profit stood at 79.4 million (+12.5%) and net profit at 67.2 million (+50.7%).
Last year the fleet of ro-pax ships of Finnlines has transported 1,02 million passengers (+9.1%), 788 thousand truck (+0.8%), 71 thousand cars not to the continuation of the passengers (-15.5%) and 1,11 million tons of other goods (-9.7%).
The president and managing director of the Finnish company, Thomas Doepel, commented that "from the financial point of view, 2025 was a stable year for Finnlines". "The rationalization of the ro-ro fleet and the investments in the passenger traffic - it has explained - have laid the bases for a satisfactory result".
Remembering that last October the IMO decided to postpone the examination of the Net-Zero Square(of 17 October 2025), referral - it has observed Doepel - that "add uncertainty to the ecological transition of the marine transport", the president and CEO of the company has specified that, "despite this, Finnlines remains firmly engaged in the attainment of its environmental objectives. Finnlines - it has remembered - has responded to the changes of the business context through specific and long-term investments that have directly improved the energy efficiency of its fleet and reduced emissions. The carbon intensity of the fleet decreased by 14% compared to 2024. Compared to 2008, used as a reference year for maritime transport, the company has already reached in advance the reduction target of 40% fixed for 2030. At the same time, we are preparing for the next phase of technological development since Finnlines has ordered three new ro-pax ships able to operate at methanol, strengthening our ability to offer low-emission transport solutions in the coming years. These ships will enter service in 2028-2029»(of the8 April 2025).