The International Chamber of Shipping against the new port taxes planned by the US government

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), while supporting the
objectives to revitalize and expand the
shipbuilding and maritime capacity in the United States
United States as indicated by America's Maritime Action Plan presented by the
U.S. Government
February
2026), however, expressed its opposition
with respect to any proposal for port fees, "including - he
specified the ICS in a note - the proposal for a universal tax
for infrastructure or safety on commercial ships
built abroad that dock in U.S. ports"
which would be introduced in implementation of the US plan.
According to the association, "the imposition of taxes based on the
weight of imported tonnage, to levels ranging from one hundredth
per kilogram to 25 cents per kilogram, would represent a
significant additional burden for maritime transport. These measures -
specified the ICS - risk distorting trade
increase costs for consumers and businesses
disrupt the smooth flow of global trade
and encourage retaliatory measures."
Expressing the firm conviction "that transport
maritime trade can manage trade freely, in a way that
efficient and without unnecessary barriers", the association has
noted that 'the global nature of maritime transport
requires carefully coordinated policy solutions that avoid
Unintended consequences for supply chains and stability
economic ".