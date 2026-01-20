The new configuration of the network of services of Ocean Alliance confirms seven touched to the Italian ports

The containerized shipping companies Evergreen Line, COSCO Shipping Line, CMA CGM and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), which collaborate in the within of the vessel sharing agreement called OCEAN Alliance, have announced today the new configuration called Day 10 of the network of services of line operated in the framework of their cooperation that will become operational next April. As in the previous configuration will be realized 41 services in which will be employed 390 container whose ability to hold will be pairs to 5,2 million teu regarding 5,0 million teu in the configuration Day 9.
As in the Network Day 9, also in the one in force from next April the services of Ocean Alliance will carry seven touched to Italian ports, of which two to the port of Genoa, two to the port of Spezia and one touched each to the ports of Vado Ligure, Trieste and Salerno. Most services with the Ocean Alliance Mediterranean are still based on two main routes: the one that, as in the past months, surrounds the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the region of the Red Sea because of the attacks of the Houthi to the ships started at the end of 2023 and from a few weeks ceased, and the one that crosses the Suez Canal.
In particular, the port of Genoa will be scaled by the service that connects China with the western Mediterranean through the ports of Singapore and Piraeus operated by the four companies of navigation and the service that connects the western Mediterranean with the eastern coast of North America operated by COSCO, OOCL and CMA CGM and to which does not participate the Taiwanese Evergreen.
The port of La Spezia is included in the same service that connects China with the western Mediterranean that touches the port of the Ligurian capital as well as in what unites the western Mediterranean with the eastern coast of North America that also scales to Genoa and does not see the collaboration of Evergreen. This last service also scales the port of Vado Ligure.
The four shipping companies included the port of Trieste in the service that, through the Suez Canal, connects Korea and China with the Middle East and the Adriatic.
Finally, the Ocean Alliance Network Day 10 also offers ports of call to the port of Salerno which is proposed on the line connecting the eastern Mediterranean with the USA and which does not see the cooperation of Evergreen.