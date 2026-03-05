CLECAT promotes the EU strategy for the European maritime, port and logistics system

CLECAT, the European Association of Freight Forwarding Companies,
logistics and customs services, appreciated the actions and
priorities set out in the Maritime Industry Strategy and
presented yesterday by the European Commission
(
of 4
March
2026). With regard to ports, the association has
highlighted that the strategy rightly recognises the need for
to strengthen its global competitiveness. "However - he
CLECAT - the maintenance of this competitiveness
will require careful implementation of regulatory measures and
investment policies. While vertical integration can
bringing efficiencies along supply chains - has
explained the association - it is equally important that the
Evolving port landscape continues to guarantee free access
and fair competition. It is therefore necessary to pay particular attention to
Be careful to avoid situations in which integrated operators
may limit competitors' access to infrastructure, services
or customers, with consequent potential foreclosure of the market".
CLECAT also appreciated the commitment to the revision of the system
EU ETS emissions trading, the extension of which to the
maritime transport - underlined the association - "is
already having an impact on the competitive position of ports and
of European supply chains. It is therefore important that the
EU ETS review, followed by the FuelEU Maritime framework,
carefully assess its implications not only for the
competitiveness of EU ports, but also for the
and the risk of diversion of goods to European hubs
of extra-EU trashipment". In addition, CLECAT highlighted the
the need to reinvest revenues generated through the EU
ETS "in the maritime and port logistics ecosystem,
supporting the decarbonization efforts of the entire cluster
including investments in port infrastructure,
alternative fuels and energy systems".
The association then welcomed the attention paid
by the European Commission to strengthening the links between the
ports and their hinterland, also through the improvement of
multimodal transport options. "Improving connectivity
with ports, CLECAT noted, is essential for
ensure efficient logistics flows and strengthen integration
of ports in the European transport network. Recent episodes of
congestion in several major ports - noted the association
- have shown that operational efficiency requires better
coordination between the actors in the logistics chain, better coordination of
data sharing and seamless integration between the
sea and land transport. The strategy rightly sets out
the emphasis on innovation and digitalisation. However,
Europe must ensure that the innovative technologies developed
through research programmes can pass the pilot phase and
can be deployed on a large scale in ports and networks
logistical aspects".
Finally, CLECAT appreciated the attention paid by the
security issues, in particular through the
strengthening cooperation between ports, authorities
customs, law enforcement and logistics operators to protect
critical infrastructure of the European supply chain.