The 59th edition of the San Giorgio Prize will be held in Genoa on 20 February

On February 20th at 10.00 am, at the auditorium
of the Nautical Institute of Genoa, in the Darsena, the 59th
edition of the San Giorgio Prize organized by the National College
Captains L.C. and M., in collaboration with the alumni association and
teachers of the Nautical School. The event has been repeated since 1967, when
was born from an idea of the journalist Decio Lucano, as Targa d'oro
Attilio Traversa, to celebrate the deserving students of the
school.
This year the Targa San Giorgio, reserved for a personality
particularly distinguished shipping, will go
to the entrepreneur and university professor Gian Enzo Duci who,
together with his partner Ivo Guidi, he directs ESA, one of the main groups
with fifteen operating companies.
As well as managers. Duci is currently a regent councillor of
Bank of Italy, university professor (he teaches Ship Agency and
Management at the University of Genoa as part of the
Master's degree course in Maritime Economics and Management
Portuale); he was also president of Federagenti, the
Italian Federation of Maritime Agents and Mediators.