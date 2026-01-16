The Greek Shipowners' Association urges the EU to take measures to protect ships and crews

Following repeated attacks on commercial ships in the
Black Sea region, which in recent days have involved two
Greek-owned tankers hit with the use of drones,
The Greek Shipowners' Association has urged the European Union to
'Immediately take coordinated and decisive measures to
protect its maritime industry, its population and the role of the
that navigation plays for prosperity
of Europe and its citizens'. In a note, the president
of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, denounced that
"Once again, merchant shipping,
our ships and especially our seafarers are located in the center of
military and hybrid attacks, as well as asymmetric threats,
that pose a serious danger to human lives, the environment and
the safety of international shipping. Targeting
ships, in particular those owned by Greece which, in order to
are part of the European fleet, which operate
legally, serving the import and supply chain
of the European Union - Travlos underlined - is completely
illogical, illegal and without political foundation. Mine directly
EU foreign policy. Maritime transport is not a
battlefield and should not be used or targeted
as a means of political pressure. Seafarers are civilians. They are
people who work, often far from their families, at the
global security service, trade, to ensure the
energy security, safeguarding food supply
and support the day-to-day functioning of our societies."
The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners recalled that
having already pointed out last May to the Council of
United Nations security that "shipping should
be kept out of areas of geopolitical tension and confrontation
and that "the protection of seafarers and the
freedom of navigation are not optional, but obligations
fundamental at European and international level".
Calling on the EU to take action, Travlos also called for
the European Union to "clarify that no attack on ships
is acceptable and no threat to seafarers
can be tolerated. Maritime transport - he concluded -
connects the world and no geopolitical argument can
justify being targeted with violence."