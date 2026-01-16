testata inforMARE
16 January 2026 - Year XXX
SHIPPING
The Greek Shipowners' Association urges the EU to take measures to protect ships and crews
Travlos: Shipping is not a battlefield and should not be used as a means of political pressure
Pireo
January 16, 2026
Following repeated attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea region, which in recent days have involved two Greek-owned tankers hit with the use of drones, The Greek Shipowners' Association has urged the European Union to 'Immediately take coordinated and decisive measures to protect its maritime industry, its population and the role of the that navigation plays for prosperity of Europe and its citizens'. In a note, the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, denounced that "Once again, merchant shipping, our ships and especially our seafarers are located in the center of military and hybrid attacks, as well as asymmetric threats, that pose a serious danger to human lives, the environment and the safety of international shipping. Targeting ships, in particular those owned by Greece which, in order to are part of the European fleet, which operate legally, serving the import and supply chain of the European Union - Travlos underlined - is completely illogical, illegal and without political foundation. Mine directly EU foreign policy. Maritime transport is not a battlefield and should not be used or targeted as a means of political pressure. Seafarers are civilians. They are people who work, often far from their families, at the global security service, trade, to ensure the energy security, safeguarding food supply and support the day-to-day functioning of our societies."

The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners recalled that having already pointed out last May to the Council of United Nations security that "shipping should be kept out of areas of geopolitical tension and confrontation and that "the protection of seafarers and the freedom of navigation are not optional, but obligations fundamental at European and international level".

Calling on the EU to take action, Travlos also called for the European Union to "clarify that no attack on ships is acceptable and no threat to seafarers can be tolerated. Maritime transport - he concluded - connects the world and no geopolitical argument can justify being targeted with violence."
