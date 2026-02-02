Last year, container traffic in the port of Tanger Med reached a record 11.1 million TEUs (+8.4%)

In 2025 the traffic of goods in the Moroccan port of Tanger
Med reached a new record of 161 million tonnes of
with an increase of +13.3% on the previous year driven by
from the +13.5% growth in miscellaneous goods to the
record of about 152 million tons, with a
which recorded a new historical peak of
11,106,164 TEUs (+8.4%). A new all-time high was
also marked by rolling stock with 535,203 trucks handled (+3.6%). The
dry bulk cargo, with 522 thousand tons, suffered a decrease of
-10.7%, while liquid bulk cargo, with over 8.6 million
tons, showed an increase of +13.1%. Car traffic
was 527 thousand vehicles (-12.3%), of which 327 thousand
exported from Renault's plants in Melloussa and Somaca
(Casablanca), 127 thousand exported from the Stellantis plant
in Kenitra and 40 thousand vehicles transported.
Last year, ferry traffic in the Moroccan port
was more than 3.2 million passengers (+5.7%) and
895 thousand cars (+5.0%).