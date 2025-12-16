The EU is extending the fight against the Russian shadow fleet to include operators who facilitate its use

Yesterday, the Council of the European Union sanctioned five more
people and four companies held responsible for supporting the
Russian shadow fleet and related activities. The companies
affected by the measure are the Emirati Nova Shipmanagement
LLC-FZ and Citrine Marine SPC, the Vietnamese Hung Phat Maritime
Trading (HPMT) and Russia's SeverTransBunker Co. Ltd. The five
persons included in the sanctions list are considered to be
entrepreneurs linked, directly or indirectly, to the
major Russian state-owned oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and,
as such, involved in an industry that provides a source of
substantial revenue to the government of the Russian Federation. The
Council of the EU has specified that, in addition, these are persons
that control ships carrying crude oil or
oil originating in Russia or exported from Russia,
hiding the true origin of the oil and at the same time practicing
irregular and high-risk transport practices,
also conducted by the four sanctioned companies.
Sanctioned subjects are required to freeze their assets
and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from putting
funds available to them. They are also subject to a travel ban,
which prevents them from entering or transiting through States
EU Member States. The nine sanctioned subjects join the more than
2,600 people and entities targeted in response
Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
As part of the measures to combat fleet use
that feeds Russia's revenues from
seaborne oil exports, the EU has
designated over 550 vessels, mainly oil tankers, which did not
meet insurance and safety standards and to which it is
a ban on access to ports and the supply of
maritime services. With yesterday's decision, it was decided to
impose sanctions on the broader shadow fleet ecosystem
including operators who support the activity of the fleet
including shipowners, brokers and commercial entities that manage
the shipping register of some Member States incorrectly.
"Russia's shadow fleet - commented Kaja Kallas,
Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative for
Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - is his
main source of money to finance its illegal war.
So we are dismantling it, ship by ship. In addition to the new
monthly penalties and those on rotation on ships, we are now
Addressing the operators who manage the fleet system
from shipowners to intermediaries and those who manage the
ship registers. Weakening Russia's ability to
waging war in Europe remains a key priority
for the EU'.