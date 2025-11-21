The Trump administration presents a plan for the massive exploitation of offshore oil and gas fields

Yesterday the Department of the Interior presented the ordinance
"Unleashing American Offshore Energy" which aims to
to significantly increase offshore oil production and
replacing the "National Outer
Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program" for the period
2024-2029 defined by the administration of the previous president
Joe Biden with a new eleventh program for the exploitation of
offshore oil and gas fields in the period 2026-2031. The
new plan - underlined the US Department -
reflects "the Trump administration's continued commitment to
restore American energy dominance by replacing the most
Limited offshore concession plan ever published by
an administration with one that fully responds to the growing
energy needs of the nation".
The new program presented yesterday by the DOI includes up to 34
potential offshore concession sales in 21 of the 27 areas of the
outer continental shelf covering about 514 million
hectares, including 21 areas off Alaska, seven in the Gulf of
Mexico and you are along the Pacific coast.
"Offshore oil and gas production - he highlighted
the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, presenting the new
program - it doesn't happen overnight. It takes years of
planning, investing and hard work before the barrels
reach the market. The Biden administration has put the brakes on
offshore oil and gas concessions and has long paralyzed
the flow of American offshore production. Proceeding with the
development of a solid and forward-looking concession plan,
We ensure that the American offshore industry continues to be
that our workers continue to be employed and that
our nation maintains its energy supremacy for the
decades to come". 'Offshore oil production and
requires a long-term vision, a constant policy and the
confidence of companies in investing in American energy",
added Jarrod Agen, executive director of National Energy
Dominance Council (NEDC), the new government office established in
February by Donald Trump with the aim of advising the presidency
on measures to increase energy production and
ensure American energy dominance. "For years - he
underlined Agen - this trust has been weakened by the
failed concession policies of the Biden administration.
By reintroducing a real concession plan, we are
restoring energy security, safeguard the jobs of
and strengthening the country's capacity to
to be a leader in the energy sector for the coming decades".
Announcing the new ordinance, the DOI recalled that the first
Last September, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management administered
2,073 active offshore oil and gas concessions, which
cover about 4.5 million hectares, and that offshore production
it accounts for about 15% of national oil production.
In addition, the Department recalled that it is estimated that the
outer continental shelf contains approximately 68.8 billion
barrels of oil and 229 trillion cubic feet of natural gas
yet to be discovered.