Stefano Messina towards a new mandate as president of Assarmatori

The designation commission formed by Franco Del Giudice
(Delcomar) as president and by Stefano Beduschi
(Italia Marittima) and Franco Ronzi (Marinvest), who last June
had been appointed by the assembly of Assarmatori to identify the
candidates for the position of president of the shipowners' association,
unanimously expressed the orientation to ask
the current president, Stefano Messina, to remain in office for a
other mandate in light of the growth and positioning path
Registered since its foundation in 2018 to date.
The renewal of the office of president is scheduled for the
next month together with that of the vice presidents and members
of the Board of Directors for the four-year period 2026-2030.