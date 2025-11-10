In Piombino the keel laying ceremony of the new oceanographic ship Arcadia

Today in the shipyards of Piombino Industrie Marittime (PIM)
The ceremony of laying the keel and coins took place
of the new oceanographic ship Arcadia
destined for the Institute
Superior for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA). Arcadia
represents a new generation of units dedicated to the
scientific research and the protection of the marine environment. Long about
70 meters, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technological systems
generation: autonomous underwater vehicles (ROVs) capable of operating up to
4,000 meters deep, modular laboratories and storage spaces
designed to accommodate up to 18 researchers, as well as
to the crew. Thanks to these endowments, ISPRA will be able to
expand and make more effective its
monitoring, mapping and study of marine and coastal ecosystems,
with particular attention to the deep seabed and the most
fragile of the Mediterranean. The ship will operate under the
PNRR MER Project, Mission 2 "Green Revolution and Transition
Ecological", the largest national program dedicated to
to the protection of the sea and the strengthening of research
environmental.
Today's event marks the official start of the construction of the
ship entrusted to the T. Mariotti shipyard, part of the Genoa group
Industrie Navali (GIN), following the public tender launched by
Invitalia on behalf of ISPRA for a total investment of
about 107 million euros. The naval unit will be
carried out in the production areas of Piombino, in collaboration with
PIM.