The composition of the board of the International Maritime Organization has been renewed

On Friday, the assembly of the International Maritime
The International Organization (IMO) has elected the states that will be part of the three
categories of the organization's new board. In category
(a), which includes the ten States with the greatest interest in providing
international maritime transport services, were elected
China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, United Kingdom
United Kingdom/Northern Ireland, Republic of Korea and United States of America.
In category (b), formed by the ten states with the highest
interest in international maritime trade, were elected
Australia, Brazil, Canada, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany,
India, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. In category (c), which
includes 20 unelected states in the first two categories that have
special interests in maritime transport or shipping, and
whose election to the Council will guarantee the representation of
all the main geographical areas of the world have been elected
Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Egypt,
Philippines, Finland, Jamaica, Indonesia, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco,
Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa and
Turkey.
The new IMO Council will meet on Thursday
for its 136th session and will elect its
President and vice president for the next two years.
On the occasion of the vote, the Italian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, pointed out that
"Italy was still the most voted nation
on the Council of the International Maritime Organization,
obtaining 155 votes, tied with China, two years after the
previous success. This result - he added - underlines the
centrality of our country in the maritime industry, in the
international maritime cooperation, in the security of the
and the protection of the marine environment. The IMO, the body
key executive for the management of global maritime policies,
continues to see Italy as a protagonist, together with countries such as
USA, UK, Japan and Greece. The reappointment strengthens the role of the
as a leader in the promotion of the blue economy".