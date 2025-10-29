The VIII Senate Commission approves the appointments of eight presidents of the Port Authority

Yesterday the Commission for the Environment, Ecological Transition, Energy,
public works, communications, technological innovation of the Senate
gave the green light to the appointment of eight presidents of Authorities
of the Port System. The proposal for the appointment of Giovanni Gugliotti as
President of the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea is
was approved by 11 votes in favour, one vote against, one
blank ballot and four abstentions. The proposal for the appointment of Francesco
Benevolent to the president of the Port Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central-Northern Region collected five votes in favor and 12
Abstentions. The proposal for the appointment of Davide Gariglio as president
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
was approved with six votes in favor and
ten abstentions. The proposal for the appointment of Raffaele Latrofa as
President of the Port Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea is
was approved with 12 votes in favor and five abstentions. The
proposal for the appointment of Eliseo Cuccaro as Chairman of the Authority
of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has been
Approved with 11 votes in favor and five abstentions. The proposal for
appointment of Matteo Gasparato as president of the Port Authority of the Adriatic Sea
was approved with 11 votes in favor and
five abstentions. The proposal for the appointment of Paolo Piacenza as
President of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian obtained 11 votes in favor, one vote
against and two abstentions. Finally, the proposal for the appointment of
Domenico Bagalà as president of the System Authority
Portuale del Mare di Sardegna was given the green light with 11 votes
in favor and three abstentions.