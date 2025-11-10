In the third quarter, traffic in the port of Venice decreased by -2.2%

In the third quarter of this year, the port of Venice
6.06 million tons of goods handled, with a decrease in
-2.2% over the corresponding period of 2024, of which 4.87 million
tonnes of cargo at unloading (-4.0%) and 1.29 million tonnes of cargo
tons at embarkation (+6.0%). The total figure for miscellaneous goods is
of 2.74 million tons, with a significant increase of +17.7%
generated by the +23.2% increase in containerized goods
to 1.49 million tonnes with container handling
equal to 136 thousand TEUs (+19.7%) and the growth of +24.7% in goods
conventional land, which amounted to 721 thousand tons, partially
contrasted by the -2.1% drop in rolling stock down to 535 thousand
Tons.
The overall decline in quarterly traffic was
produced by the reduction of bulk volumes. In the segment of
Liquid cargoes were handled 1.77 million tons
(-5.4%), including 1.46 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined (-4.5%) and 236 thousand tons of other liquid bulk
(+13,0%). The decrease in dry bulk cargo was more marked than
totalled 1.54 million tonnes (-22.5%), of which
515 thousand tons of minerals (+6.1%), 373 thousand tons of
feed, fodder and oilseeds (+19.7%), 304 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (-60.2%), 113 thousand tons of cereals
(+83.8%), 95 thousand tons of coal (-51.4%), 34 thousand tons
of chemical products (-36.1%) and 106 thousand tons of dry bulk
(-8,9%).
In the passenger sector, cruise traffic marked
an increase of +6.0% with 266 thousand passengers, of which 234 thousand at the
disembarkation/embarkation (+5.3%) and 32 thousand in transit, while the traffic of
ferries grew by +50.5% with 28 thousand passengers.
In the first nine months of 2025, the Venetian port of call
handled 18.39 million tonnes, with an increase of
+2.0% over the same period last year, of which 14.87 million
tons of cargo at unloading (+1.9%) and 3.52 million
tons at embarkation (+2.4%). Miscellaneous goods showed a
increase in container traffic (4.09 million tonnes,
+13.0%), unchanged rolling stock traffic (1.77 million
tons, 0%) and a decline in conventional goods (1.87
million tons, -1.9%). Dry bulk cargo slightly increased
with 5.40 million tons (+0.8%), while liquid waste was
down by -2.1% to 5.25 million tons. Cruise passengers are
502 thousand (+7.7%).
In the period January-September of this year, the port of
Chioggia, which with Venice falls under the jurisdiction of
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern, handled 638 thousand tons of goods (+7.2%),
of which 365 thousand tons of dry bulk (-10.1%) and 272 thousand tons
tons of miscellaneous goods (+43.4%).