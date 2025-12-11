Snam will acquire 48.2% of Igneo Infrastructure Partners in OLT - Offshore LNG Toscana

The Snam Group has signed an agreement with Igneo
Infrastructure Partners to acquire the 48.2% stake
held by the latter in OLT - Offshore LNG Toscana Spa, a company
which manages the FSRU Toscana
off the coast of Livorno. The two
parties announced today that the total consideration
of the acquisition, including the share of Igneo and the
residual shareholder loan disbursed by Igneo to OLT, amounts to
about 126 million euros.
The closing of the transaction is expected within the first half
of 2026 subject to the usual regulatory conditions, including
which the obtaining of the authorizations required by the legislation
in the field of antitrust and golden power. Once
Once the transaction is completed, Snam will hold a stake in
97.3%, with the consequent consolidation of OLTs in the
Snam's financial statements.
Operational since 2013, the FSRU located about 22 kilometers from the
Largo di Livorno has an annual regasification capacity
of about five billion cubic meters, increased in the
2024 compared to the previous 3.75 billion cubic metres, and equal to
almost 8% of Italy's total gas demand.
"Liquefied natural gas - he underlined
the CEO of Snam, Agostino Scornajenchi,
commenting on the acquisition - plays a key role in the
diversification of Italy's energy supplies. At the end of the
November 2025, LNG imports reached 18.7 billion
of cubic metres, covering about a third of the total demand for
with 205 ships from over ten countries
have reached the five regasification terminals on the
Italian territory. This operation is therefore crucial for
strengthen Snam's leadership in the LNG sector, which today
is strategically located in ensuring safety
energy of Italy. In a volatile and uncertain global environment,
this allows Snam to significantly diversify its
routes and sources of natural gas supply, ensuring
flexibility and continuity of supply to the markets
national and international countries, leveraging the geographical position
strategic strategy of Italy at the crossroads of the main gas flows to
Europe".