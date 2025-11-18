Green light for the new site for the sediments deriving from the excavations in the Venice Lagoon

Today the National EIA Commission has expressed a favourable opinion,
with recommendations and prescriptions, on the project of the new site for
the planting of sediments from excavation located in the area
lagoon south of the Isola delle Tresse along the Canal
Malamocco-Marghera. Announcing the green light, the Authority of
Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea highlighted
that "this is a decisive step for the
implementation of an essential intervention to ensure the
continuity of maintenance dredging, the safety of the
navigation and the implementation of the works, commissioner and non-commissioner, that
affect the port system and the cities of Venice and
Chioggia». "It is - noted the president
of the Port Authority and extraordinary commissioner, Matteo Gasparato - a
a fundamental step, which confirms the quality of the work
and the need to equip the port with an infrastructure
Modern, safe and capable of guaranteeing full operation
of our channels. The project - specified Gasparato - will incorporate
the requirements and recommendations made by the Commission
so as to make it even more responsive to the standards
environmental requirements. We reiterate that this work is
indispensable, for the port and the city: it allows the
maintenance of major navigation canals and supports the works
commissioners and non-commissioners who, in the coming years, will make a contribution
decisive for the development and competitiveness of the system
Veneto port area. I hope that, in the face of this pronouncement,
ideological contrasts on
projects that, by their very essence, represent tools
compatibility and sustainability between the
port and the delicate lagoon environment".
Recalling that the project is the result of an agreement
formalized in August 2023 by Commissioner Cruises
Venice, which involved the Port Authority, the extraordinary commissioner
Montesyndial and the Superintendent of Public Works in the functions
of former Water Magistrate, the port authority explained that its
The goal is to "provide the lagoon with a new space
dedicated to the management of sediments deriving from excavations
maintenance and commissioner works, overcoming critical issues
of capacities linked to historical sites and ensuring continuity
operational to port activities with a time horizon
at least 15 years old. The new site, worth a total of 82
million euros and extended over about 46 hectares - he recalled again
The Authority - expects a transfer volume of 3.8 million meters
cubes of lagoon sediments. The area, completely bound,
guarantees full impermeability with the lagoon, will receive
non-hazardous lagoon sediments, in accordance with the
on the handling of excavated materials and
chemical, ecotoxicological and environmental requirements,
defined by the current Sludge Protocol".
The project will now be submitted to the Veneto Region
for the purposes of the agreement with the Cruise Commissioner provided for by the law
for the final approval of the intervention. At the same time, it will take
start of the executive design, which will incorporate the prescriptions and
recommendations issued by the EIA Commission, and,
consequently, the assignment of the works will be carried out
by means of a public call for tenders.