Fincantieri plans to double the production capacity of Italian shipyards in the defense segment

The Board of Directors of Fincantieri has approved the
2026-2030 business plan which envisages revenue growth in
all business segments accompanied by significant
increase in margins, also thanks to efficiency initiatives
and the evolution of the business mix, with revenues and EBITDA by 2030
expected to increase by +40% and +90% respectively compared to 2025,
and a progressively expanding net profit to reach approximately
500 million euros by 2030. The plan period also provides for
an acceleration of cash generation that will lead to
further deleveraging.
In addition, more than 50 billion euros in new orders are expected
expected over the course of the plan, with new contracts in the
expected as early as 2026 The
doubling of the production capacity of Italian shipyards in the
defence business, to cope with the acceleration of the
national and international demand, and an increase in
productivity in all civil segments by leveraging the
reorganization of the group's global production capacity.
"In the coming years - explained the CEO and
general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero -
We will double the production capacity in Italian shipyards
we will increase competitiveness in the
civil and offshore, we will consolidate our role in a
strategic as that of underwater and we will be ready to seize
new opportunities in international markets. Let's continue the
strategic projects launched in the previous plan, aiming at
on the integration between the physical ship and the digital ship, with the development of
of "navis sapiens" and the evolution of the systems of
propulsion towards increasingly sustainable solutions, from
clean hydrogen fuels, up to the ambition of nuclear power.
This plan - he added - is not only a response to the
growing global demand, but the expression of a strategy that
focuses on the ability to evolve, integrate talents and
technologies, strengthening the supply chain and expanding the boundaries
of the naval industry, aware that the value of Fincantieri
measurement in the solidity of results, in the growth of
skills and the ability to generate industrial impact and
employment for the country".
The company's management will present to the market the
details of the group's strategy at the Capital Markets
Day to be held in Milan by the first quarter of 2026.