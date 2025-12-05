Shipowners, it is necessary to suspend the application of the EU ETS to the maritime sector

Yesterday, Italy presented to the European Council of Ministers
transport, in public session, a document on the negative effects
the extension of the ETS to maritime transport services
for EU emissions trading. Specifying that it is
the urgency of suspending the legislation and of
include corrective measures to protect the most
- transhipment, Motorways of the Sea and connections with the
major islands - the president of Assaarmatori, Stefano Messina,
highlighted that "the Italian information is complete and
consistent with the commitment that our country, together with its partners
has been going on for some time to address distortions
created by the maritime ETS. Unfortunately, the ideological short-sightedness of a
Commission, which continues to rely on a
partial and inaccurate market monitoring - said Messina
- is holding back concrete and indispensable solutions for the sector.
The new pro-industry attention shown in recent months by the
European institutions, and reiterated by the speech in the Chamber of the
Commissioner for Transport Tzitzikostas, however, gives hope
whereas the revision of the Directive, scheduled for next year,
can finally mark a change of pace also for transport
maritime".
The president of Assarmatori stressed that it is necessary to
"Quickly correct the critical issues of the directive
ETS, without waiting for the timing of internal negotiations
of the IMO. European regional measures - he explained - are already
facilitating the increase in investment and traffic to the terminals of
transshipment and determining market trends
concerned about the services of the Motorways of the Sea and connections
with the major islands. The proposals put forward by Italy and the two
Mediterranean partners - he specified referring to the support
to the Italian information by Greece and Malta - on which
Portugal and Croatia, also expressed favourably, outline a
clear action plan: from the suspension of the application of the
exemption of the most affected segments. The next
months will be decisive. The commitment of the government, and in particular of the
Minister Salvini - Messina concluded - can be
decisive in guiding the Mediterranean front during the next
negotiations".