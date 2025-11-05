Independent journal on economy and transport policy
The European Commission presents the plan to ensure the sustainability of maritime and air transport by ensuring the production of the necessary alternative fuels
The one to accelerate the development of high-speed rail is also ready
Bruxelles
November 5, 2025
Today, the European Commission adopted its Communication on the
Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP) which
sets out a roadmap to accelerate the transition
energy in the aviation and maritime transport sectors
and which aims to quickly unlock the
investments and increase the production of renewable and renewable fuels
low carbon emissions needed to decarbonise the two
mode of transport.
Highlighting that with the STIP the Commission strongly signals
investors that its objectives are firm and that it will support
sectors throughout the transition, the executive body
specified that, with the EU measures provided for by
This plan, it is estimated that at least 2.9 billion euros will be mobilized
euros by the end of 2027. In particular, the plan provides that,
in order to quickly remove the main barriers to
investments and close the price gap between the
traditional and sustainable fossil fuels, the
European InvestEU designed to boost private investment
mobilize at least two billion euros by 2027 for the production of
sustainable alternative fuels. In addition, the Commission
will propose the expenditure of 300 million euros by the end of
this year through the European Hydrogen Bank to support
the production of hydrogen for sustainable fuels for
aviation (SAF) and maritime transport (SMF) and will support
with about 133 million euros for research and innovation projects
under the European research and innovation programme Horizon
Europe. As part of the European funding programme Fund for
Innovation, the European Commission will also allocate 153
million euros to support fuel projects
for air transport and €293 million for
projects related to naval fuels. Finally, by the end of
this year the pilot project "eSAF Early
Movers Coalition", in cooperation with Member States
involved, with the aim of mobilising at least €500 million
for synthetic aviation fuel projects.
Announcing these measures, the European Commission recalled
whereas in order to achieve the fuel targets
for aviation and maritime transport established
respectively with the European regulations ReFuelEU Aviation and FuelEU
Maritime, a substantial volume will be needed by 2035
of about 20 million tonnes of alternative fuels
including 13.2 million tonnes of biofuels and
6.8 million tonnes of e-fuels, and that this requires
huge investments by the market, with an estimated 100
billion euros needed by 2035 to stimulate their
production.
"Our Investment Plan for Transport
Sustainable - stressed the European Commissioner for Transport
sustainable tourism and tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas - is a step
towards a sustainable future. It is not just a matter of reducing
emissions, but to build a stronger Europe,
A leader in sustainable transport. This
ambitious plan demonstrates the Commission's firm commitment to
increase the use of renewable and low-emission fuels
carbon in aviation and waterborne transport. Success
will depend on close cooperation between Member States,
industry, financiers and civil society to transform
this challenge into a strategic opportunity for Europe".
Among the first reactions to today's presentation of the plan
STIP, that of Airlines for Europe (A4E), the European association
of European airlines, according to which 'the communication
of the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan sends a
clear message: more needs to be done to
accelerate access to affordable SAF." Detecting
that "the plan provides some, but not all, of the elements of
the market needs," Airlines for Europe points out
that, "however, the words on paper must be
urgently supported by decisive political action to maintain
the promises. "The mandates, alone," Ourania pointed out
Georgoutsakou, CEO of Airlines for Europe - not
create a functioning SAF market, and the time has come to
collectively admit it and to take action to accelerate access to SAF
at affordable prices. The STIP represents a more
of these challenges. Now we must transform the words on the
into concrete actions by national governments and the
Commission, given that the nascent European SAF market is not
still took off as planned".
According to the association, however, "the plan includes a
set of sound policy elements to step up the stimulus of the
market, such as reducing the price gap between fuel and
for conventional aviation and SAF, the extension of SAF and
the introduction of bilateral auctions. The simplification of the
administrative burdens, the clarification of the obligations of
fuel suppliers and the reference to the Book and Claim system -
notes Airlines for Europe - these were strategic moves
Smart. However - the association points out - the strong
tilt towards e-SAF, while biofuels are shelved
and bio-SAF, fails to achieve the target at a critical stage
of the development of the SAF market. Ultimately, reducing costs
SAF and ETS is essential to ensure that the
remains accessible to all, while strengthening
competitiveness of European and European airlines
as a destination and as a hub".
Today, the European Commission also presented a
Plan to accelerate the development of high-speed rail
across the EU, which aims to build a rail network
high-speed, efficient and faster by
2040, with key actions structured around four pillars
starting with the one to accelerate investments and
harmonising a European high-speed rail network
truly interoperable through the elimination of bottlenecks
on the basis of binding deadlines to be established
by 2027 and with the identification of options for speed
higher than 250 km/h when
economically sustainable. To this end, the
Commission - a strategy will be developed in the coming months
funding strategy, supported by a dialogue
with Member States, industry and key players
with the aim of better coordinating the sources of
financing and private investment and to strengthen
the EU financial ecosystem for high-speed rail projects
speed, ensuring the completion of the TEN-T network within
2040.
The second pillar is the establishment of a framework
challenging and competitive regulatory framework for rail services, with
measures to support the development of a second-hand market for
rolling stock, with the presentation next year of a
proposal to improve ticketing and booking systems
cross-border railway, simplifying planning and
the purchase of cross-border journeys for passengers, with a
better access to the protection of passenger rights when
use multiple operators, and with measures to eliminate
barriers to entry for new high-speed operators.
The plan therefore proposes support measures in order to achieve
A strong, innovative and harmonised European rail sector
through the submission in 2026 of a call for research
"Europe's Rail" to support the development of material
high-speed rolling stock by financing the
research and innovation to overcome the technical barriers that
currently prevent individual high-speed trains from
operate without interruption throughout Europe. In addition, the next
European rules will be revised to simplify the
certification of train drivers, making it easier for them
manage cross-border services.
The last pillar provides for the strengthening of governance at
to coordinate and deliver the plan. In particular, for
Better coordinate capacity utilization
railway infrastructure managers,
will be authorized and legally required to cooperate to provide
a foreseeable cross-border capacity of interest to
long-distance services, in line with the proposed regulation
on the capacity utilisation of railway infrastructure.
In addition, barriers to the establishment of new services between the
major cities will be discussed and addressed in tables
with stakeholders and progress towards solutions
identified will be supervised by the European TEN-T coordinators.
The Commission will then set up an Scoreboard to
monitor progress in the field of high-speed
and in 2026 the mandate of the European Union Agency
for Railways (ERA) will be revised in order to allow it to
redundant national rules and to release
authorizations and certifications more efficiently,
thus supporting the implementation of innovation.
