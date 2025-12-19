For Carnival Corporation, 2025 was the best year ever

In the last quarter of the 2025 financial year, which is
ended on November 30th, the cruise group
U.S. Carnival Corporation reported revenues of 6.33
billions of dollars, which is the highest value of
for this time of year and represents an increase in the
+6.6% on the fourth quarter of the previous year. The new
record for the September-November quarter is also
relating only to revenues from the sale of cruises
and those produced by sales on board ships whose values are
amounted to €4.05 billion (+5.2%) and €2.28 billion respectively
billion dollars (+9.3%). The value of operating profit,
of $735 million (+31.0%), was the most
high for this time of year. Net profit is
amounted to €422 million, up +39.3% on the fourth quarter
of the 2024 financial year.
A further peak was reached in relation to the
number of passengers embarked on the ships of the American group in the
September-November quarter of 2025 which was 3.3
million units as well as in the same period of the
last year.
The group's performance for the full 2025 financial year
were the highest ever with the exception of profit
net which, having amounted to $2.76 billion
(+44.1%), is below the record value of 3.15 billion
recorded in 2018 as well as those recorded in the
2019 and 2016 financial years. Revenues, on the other hand, reached the
record of 26.62 billion, with an increase of +6.4% on the year
2024 which was produced by the record sales values of
cruises (17.42 billion, +5.8%) and sales on board ships
(9.20 billion, +7.5%). Operating profit marked the value
record of $4.48 billion (+25.4%). The number of
passengers embarked in the 2025 financial year on the Group's ships
reached a new record of 13.7 million units (+1.5%).
Commenting on these results today, the CEO of
Carnival Corporation, Josh Weinstein, highlighted that the momentum
of 2025 performance is expected to continue in 2026,
"Which," he stressed, "promises to be a year that
will surpass these extraordinary results, with another year of
double-digit earnings growth and a return on invested capital
which is expected to be above 13.5%, approaching our
of the last 20 years".
Announcing the results, Carnival also announced the
reintroduction of dividend distribution.