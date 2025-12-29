China launches an exercise to test the cutting of Taiwan's maritime connections

The chain of encirclement is getting tighter and tighter.
Thus the Chinese military announced today the launch of the "
Justice Mission 2025" which - specified Meng Xiangqing
of the National Defence University of the Army - is more
close to Taiwan compared to the encirclement exercise
of the island of 2022 organized in response to the visit of the
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy
Pelosi, in Taiwan.
The military maritime and air exercise was
conducted with the aim of simulating the interruption of connections
maritime relations with Taiwan. "Everyone knows," Xiangqing explained
that Taiwan has a small land area, mostly
mountainous, fluvial and hilly. It is long from north to south and
narrow from east to west, practically devoid of depth
and cannot withstand a defensive war
prolonged. In addition, it is severely lacking in resources
shipping lines and
energy supply. The supply lines are
fundamental for Taiwan. The five exercise zones - ha
specified - were essentially positioned on these lines
vital. For example, two areas north of Taiwan, adjacent to the waters
off the port of Keelung, effectively blocked this space
vital aircraft. Two areas south of Taiwan, adjacent to airspace
and the waters of Zuoying (Kaohsiung), interrupted the main
Taiwan's sea route, effectively closing crucial military bases
to the great powers. The third zone, located east of Taiwan, takes
directly targeting the main external aid routes
of the island, demonstrating the ability to resist the
external interference".
"This," said Colonel Major Shi Yi,
spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the army,
announcing the exercise - is a serious warning to the
independence forces and external interference, and an action
legitimate and necessary to defend national sovereignty and
safeguarding national unity".