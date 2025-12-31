The decree for the allocation of PNRR resources to freight terminals has been signed

Ministerial Decree no. 343 of 23
December 2025 which provides for the allocation of the Plan's resources
National Recovery and Resilience Initiative and is aimed at
admission to co-financing of development and
the implementation of the IT systems of the freight terminals of
national relevance, according to interoperability standards
defined by the National Digital Logistics Platform,
with particular regard to the interconnection with port PCS.
The distribution of resources, amounting to 1.86 million euros,
provides for the allocation of 155,500 euros to the Interporto di Trieste,
€402,500 to the Jesi - Marche Interport, €120,000
to the Verona Freight Village, of 505,000 euros to the Padua Freight Village,
of 107,420 euros to the Venice Interport, of 180,000 euros
to the Novara Freight Village, of 312,500 euros to the Parma Freight Village -
Cepim and 76,500 euros to the Interporto Campano - Nola.