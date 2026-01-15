InRail will manage the Interporto Pordenone intermodal terminal for one year

Today in Pordenone the contract was signed for
the assignment of the management of the Interporto intermodal terminal
Pordenone to InRail, a company of the Autobrennero group to which
this activity is conferred for a period of one year, with
possible extension of six months, with the aim of ensuring the
Business continuity on the path that will lead to
the possible establishment of a new company with capital
mixed public-private. "After the termination of the relationship with
Hupac - explained the CEO of Interporto
Pordenone, Sergio Bolzonello - we found ourselves in front of two
Options: Launch a new tender for the assignment of the terminal
or explore the possibility of creating a company
public-private. We decided to deepen this second
road, which is not yet definitive but which today represents
the direction chosen by the Board of Directors and presented to the
partners".
To avoid the closure of the infrastructure during the
transition, Interporto has therefore opted for a direct award
to InRail for one year, from 15 January 2026 to 14 January
2027, with the possibility of a six-month technical extension
if the procedures for the new
society.
Bolzonello specified that the choice of InRail responds to
criteria of immediate operation and solidity
"We needed an operator," he pointed out
able to guarantee a short-term service and InRail has given
full availability. It is already present on the
territory, with an operational headquarters in Udine, is a
of the Autobrennero Spa group, a solid group that is investing in
increasingly in rail transport".
With regard to the project of the new joint-stock company
Bolzonello explained that Interporto Pordenone believes that
"In a period of 12-15 months we can reach the
concretization of the public-private company". I
times are those estimated to conclude a path that requires
formal steps for members, such as examination and evaluation by the
of the Board of Directors of the Pordenone-Udine Chamber of Commerce and of the Board of Directors
municipal council of Pordenone. "It will be - he added - a
A shared project built with the utmost transparency.
Direct award is a necessary technical step to
Do not interrupt the operation of the terminal while we are working
to the definition of the new corporate structure".
Underlining that the Pordenone intermodal terminal is
a strategic asset for logistics in the North-East and for the
European connections, InRail CEO Martin
Ausserdorfer, said that the company's goal "is
enhance it as an intermodal hub of reference, enhancing the
connections with Northern Italy and with the main ports". "On the
resources - he continued - we have already started the
first hires: two people enter service immediately and
further additions will follow with the start of the first trains.
We will invest in staff training to ensure skills
and maximum operational safety".
Noting that intermodality means reducing time and
logistics costs and strengthen the competitiveness of the North-East,
the vice-president of the Pordenone Udine Chamber of Commerce and president of
Confindustria Alto Adriatico, Michelangelo Agrusti, observed
that, "in this context, the recent opening of the tunnel of the
Koralm in Austria
(
of 4
November 2025, ed.) is a multiplier of
opportunity, because it shortens the distance with the markets
and makes Interporto Pordenone an even more
more attractive for export-oriented companies".