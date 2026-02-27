Confitarma urges the EU to increase the attractiveness of its maritime flags

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners has invited the European Union
to strengthen the attractiveness of its maritime flags
through regulatory simplification, digitization, certainty
and greater operational efficiency, without retreating from the
high safety standards. In addition, Confitarma urged
that, in comparing ship registers, assessments are based on
objective and comparable indicators such as - specified the
Confederation - performance in the field of Port State Control, the
level of ratification of international conventions and the results
of IMO audits. In this sense - Confitarma further specified - the
study "Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table
2025/2026", published by ICS in January 2026 with support
of ECSA, represents an essential technical reference for a
Transparent and evidence-based assessment
(
of 28
January
2026).
With regard to the current landscape of flag states, the
Italian shipowners' confederation referred to the "Study
on Flag State Responsibilities and Open Registers" published
in January by the European Commission itself, which highlights -
remembered Confitarma - as an increasing share of the tonnage
is now held by the main non-EU global registries
- first of all Liberia and then also Panama and the Marshall Islands - which
have progressively expanded their impact on the market
international. In particular - the Confederation noted -
registers such as Liberia and the Marshall Islands have been able to combine in
in recent years a strong growth in size with a rigorous
attention to the safety of the vessel, investing heavily in
the improvement of safety on board. This evolutionary dynamic - has
specified Confitarma - is confirmed by concrete actions of
compliance: in recent months, these registers have further
tightened controls, proceeding with the cancellation and
the ejection of units that do not meet the requirements of
security or compliance. It is therefore essential - he
remarked the Confederation - not to assimilate generically all the
open registries, distinguishing between quality and
those who, on the contrary, show little attention to the
security or propensity to accommodate ejected ships (Shadow
Fleet) from other flags because it was used in closed trades
to the European fleet by European and international regulations.