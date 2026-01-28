FS Logistix increases the weekly rotations on the Duisburg-Milan railway line from six to ten

FS Logistix, the railway freight transport company of the
Italian State Railways group, has increased the frequency of
intermodal connections between Duisburg and Milan operated by the
German subsidiary TX Logistik raising round trips from six to ten
weekly, with two daily connections for each
direction. The transshipment of goods in Lombardy will not be
more managed by Milano Segrate, but from the Milan Terminal
Sorting. In Duisburg, the Ziel Terminal, of which TX Logistik owns
participation, remains the hub for connections with Italy and
is located in the port area of Duisburg, in Hohenbudberg, and has
of seven transhipment tracks, each 720 metres long, two tracks
and two powerful bridge cranes for transshipment between roads
and rail.
On the route between the Ruhr region and Lombardy,
transported goods and consumer goods of all kinds. Each train can
transport 1,600 tons distributed over 34 units of
load in both directions. There are no restrictions on the
transshipment from road to rail, and it is possible to load
any type of goods, from semi-trailers to 30 and 45 containers
up to 20 and 25 foot tank containers.