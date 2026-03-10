In 2025, Wan Hai Lines' revenues decreased by -13.3%

In 2025, the revenues of the containerized shipping company
Wan Hai Lines (WHL) amounted to $140.3 billion
Taiwanese (US$4.4 billion), down -13.3%
on the previous year. Operating profit was
of €33.2 billion (-34.3%) and net profit of €31.5 billion
Taiwan dollars (-33.6%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, revenues were
equal to 33.4 billion, with a decrease of -19.6% on the same
period of 2024. Operating profit stood at 6.3
billion (-51.6%) and net income at $10.0 billion
Taiwanese (-21.7%).
Meanwhile, today the WHL board of directors
approved the acquisition of six new ships. Four new
LNG dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of approximately 6,000
TEUs will be ordered from the Chinese shipyards CSSC Huangpu Wenchong
Shipbuilding Co. and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. The investment
per ship is between 75.2 million and 82.0 million
million US dollars, for a total value of the orders of
$300.8-$328.0 million. Two more dual-fuel container carriers
methanol with a capacity of about 9,200 TEUs will be ordered
to the Chinese shipyards Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. and
China Shipbuilding Trading Co. The expected investment for each
ship is between $102.0 million and $112.0 million,
for a total value of orders of 204-224 million
US dollars.
In addition, the Board of Wan Hai Line has approved the sale of three
container ship from 5,600 TEUs of its own fleet for a price
unit not less than 33 million dollars.