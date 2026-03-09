PPC and CK Hutchison warn that they will assert all their rights and seek full damages from Panama

Following Friday's announcement by parent company CK Hutchison
Holdings taking further legal action to respond
the seizure of the branch's port activities and assets
Panama Ports Company (PPC) by the Panamanian government, after
the concession contract relating to the two ports of Balboa and
Cristóbal had been declared illegal by the Supreme Court
of Justice of Panama
(
of 30
January
2026), the PPC itself has specified what are the
legal proceedings so far activated to counter actions and
statements from the Panamanian state that the company considers
and which - he denounced - prevented investors from
foreigners to rely on laws and contracts and not even
on the statements of the Panamanian State, which - underlined the
Hong Kong Group Subsidiary - in the last year has conducted a
campaign against Panama Ports Company.
PPC recalled that it has already initiated arbitration
against the Republic of Panama, in accordance with the
of the International Chamber of Commerce, seeking compensation
damage of at least two billion dollars, a figure that - specified the
society - was wrongly disclosed by the State
Panamanian in statements to the press
(
of 27
February 2026). In addition, Panama Ports Company reminded to
have filed an appeal relating to Executive Decree No. 23 of
23 February 2026 imposing the seizure of all PPC assets,
including large goods and equipment at the
port terminals, as well as - PPC pointed out - documents
and proprietary and legally protected information.
PPC then announced that it had submitted a further request
to the Panama Maritime Authority requesting immediate access to the
proprietary and legally protected documents and information
of the PPC and their return. The company has denounced that it has been
a seizure of documents from a private entity,
stored in a private warehouse, based on the errata
Panamanian State's claim that the documents were
relevant to the relocation of port operations, and that the
seizure was carried out despite the lack of a
valid court authorization.
Finally, PPC recalled that the parent company CK Hutchison also
submitted a supplement to its previous dispute notification
(
of 6
March 2026).
Panama Ports Company concluded by pointing out that neither PPC
nor will CK Hutchison give in and that they will not seek compensation
symbolic, but they will assert all their rights and demand the
compensation for the damages due to him - he specified
the company - of serious violations and conduct against
investors of the Panamanian state.