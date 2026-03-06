The Association of Freight Forwarders of La Spezia has set up the section of terminal freight forwarders

The Association of Freight Forwarders of La Spezia has set up
a new section dedicated to terminal shippers with the
to offer representation to a strategic segment of the
port logistics in La Spezia, promoting synergies and development
in the inland port area, the reference area of the Logistics Zone
Special of the port of La Spezia. The new section has so far
joined the companies SernavLog, Laghezza, Spedemar,
Matra/Musetti Trasporti, MedLog local office and Triacca Trasporti.
The association explained that the adhesion of freight forwarders
responds to the need to consolidate the demands of the
institutions and stakeholders, encouraging the
dissemination of best practices and the protection of interests
shared.