Grimaldi has taken over the Greater Michigan

This morning the Grimaldi group took delivery of the Grande
Michigan
, ship commissioned to China Merchants Heavy Industries
Jiangsu which is the eighth Pure Car and Truck Carrier ammonia
ready, i.e. prepared for the use of ammonia as a
zero-carbon alternative fuel, fleet
of the Neapolitan shipowners' group. 220 meters long and 38 meters wide,
the Greater Michigan
has a gross tonnage of 93,145 tons
and a cruising speed of 18 knots. On its 14 decks it can be
transport both electric and vehicle-powered by
fossil fuels, for a maximum capacity of 9,000 CEU.
In a few days, Greater Michigan will start from
Taicang (China) with over 7,000 cars and vans on board and more
of 100 other types of rolling stock (heavy vehicles, mafi and
project cargo) destined for various Mediterranean ports.