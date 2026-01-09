TKMS makes a non-binding offer to buy German Naval Yards
The Kiel-based company builds military ships and luxury yachts
Kiel
January 9, 2026
The group's TKMS military naval unit builder
German thyssenkrupp has submitted a non-binding offer for
buy the compatriot German Naval Yards, a company from Kiel that makes
head of the French shipbuilding group CMN Naval and builds
also ships for the defence sector as well as yachts of
luxury.
The Kiel shipyard of the German Naval Yards occupies
an area of 250 thousand square meters and has a dry dock
of 426 meters by 88 meters, which is the largest in the
Baltic Sea region, and a covered dry dock of 240
meters by 44.
