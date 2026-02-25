The first three electric gantry cranes have been installed for the new intermodal terminal of Milano Smistamento

The new intermodal terminal of Milano Smistamento is
The assembly of the first three electric cranes has been completed
portal of the six ordered in 2024 by Terminal AlpTransit
(TerAlp), a company of FS Logistix (FS group) and owned by
Hupac, to the Austrian Kuenz with an order worth about 31
million euros in the 120 million euro investment
to strengthen Italy's role in European logistics corridors
(
of 2
August
2024). At the same time, the activities of
construction of underground services and technological systems
functional to Module 1, as well as the works of
railway superstructure that will progressively define the
operating of the terminal.
The new terminal will be built on an area of about 240,000
square meters and will be equipped with the latest technologies
generation. The infrastructure will consist of 15 tracks
at least 740 meters long - ten dedicated to
and five support - organized into two modules, each
equipped with three electric gantry cranes. At full capacity, it will be able to
handle up to 44 trains per day, with a capacity
potential of around 395,000 UTIs per year, contributing significantly to the
modal shift from road to rail and
sustainable development of freight transport between Italy and Europe.
On the occasion of the completion of the installation of the first
Tre Gru, the CEO and General Manager of the Group
Ferrovie dello Stato, Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, highlighted that
with the new intermodal terminal of Milano Smistamento is
strengthened "the FS group's commitment to major
logistics and - he added - we are accelerating a choice
strategic move, moving more and more goods from road to
rail. An industrial investment that combines competitiveness
and sustainability, strengthening the axis with Switzerland and the North
Europe and making a concrete contribution to the decarbonisation of
transport. We are not just building an infrastructure, but a key node
of a low-emission logistics network, integrated with the territory
and capable of generating economic, environmental and social value".
"Milano Smistamento - explained Sabrina De Filippis,
CEO of FS Logistix - is an investment
integration of transport and to support the
growth in international flows. It fits into a vision
that we are implementing through targeted interventions along the
the main logistics corridors of the continent. It is a
Example the acquisition of the Mainhub terminal in Antwerp
(
of 2
September 2025, ed.), which allows us to oversee a
strategic hub and to expand capacity and connections at the
international competition".
"The new platform of the Milan Sorting terminal -
added Bernhard Kunz, president of TerAlp - will offer
an important opportunity to connect even more
the Italian market and its ports, through the
lowland railway and the Alpine corridor, to the main markets
of Northern Europe, up to Benelux, Germany and Europe
oriental. The resulting increase in capacity
will also provide an additional incentive for the transfer of
volumes of goods from road to rail".