Eni, launch of the hull of the Coral North FLNG.

Today in the Geoje shipyard of the South Korean Samsung Heavy
Industries (SHI) the launch of the hull of the Coral
North FLNG,
the second floating natural gas plant
liquefied of the latest generation to be localized in the waters
of the Rovuma Basin, offshore Cabo Delgado, north of the
Mozambique, which will put gas volumes into production
from the northern part of the Coral field
developed by the joint venture formed by Eni (50%), CNPC (20%),
Kogas (10%), ENH (10%) and XRG (10%).
Last July, SHI and Eni signed a preliminary agreement
worth 869.4 billion won ($591 million) for
main construction works of the ship with the aim of
complete it in 2028. With a liquefaction capacity
production of 3.6 million tons per year, Coral North
will double Mozambique's total LNG production
bringing it to seven million tons, placing the country at the
third place among LNG producers and exporters in Africa.