Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes a record 2025 but reveals some difficulties with non-operating costs

In 2025, the US cruise group Norwegian Cruise
Line Holdings (NCLH) reported record revenue of 9.83
billion dollars, value represents an increase of +3.7%
on the previous annual year and was achieved thanks to
to new historical peaks in both cruise sales and
sales on board the group's ships whose values were
amounting to €6.69 billion (+4.2%) and €3.14 billion respectively
dollars (+2.5%). Operating costs, on the other hand, decreased by -0.9%
dropping to 5.64 billion. New all-time highs have been marked
also from the values of the gross operating margin and operating profit
amounted to €2.46 billion (+2.1%) and €1.56 billion (+6.5%). The profit
net, at $423.2 million, fell by -53.5%
on 2024 determined by a sharp increase of +63.4% in non-
operating that totaled 1.13 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, revenues amounted to
2.24 billion dollars, a value up by +6.4% that
represents the new record for this time of year, with new
peaks for this quarter and in cruise sales, equal to
1.51 billion (+7.2%), and sales on board ships, equal to
734.4 million (+4.8%). The value of EBITDA,
equal to 528.8 million (+3.8%), is the highest of
always for the period October-December. Operating profit is
state of €186.6 million (-13.1%) and net profit of €14.2 million
dollars, with a decline of -94.4% on which it weighs - as well as
in the previous two quarters - a sharp increase in costs
increased to $180.7 million (+68.9%).
In the whole of 2025, the group's fleet, operated through the
Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas brands
Cruises, embarked a total of 3.0 million passengers
(+2.4%), a number that constitutes a new all-time record, of which
787 thousand in the fourth quarter alone (+18.2%), a number that is the
highest ever for the period.
The group announced that the entry in 2026 has been
characterized by a situation of pressure relative to the
level of bookings that is below the optimal level at
cause - explained NCLH - of some execution errors
in aligning trade policy with the use of
fleet.