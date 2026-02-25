Jeremy Nixon will leave office on July 1
CEO of Ocean Network Express (ONE) who
has held since July 2017 when the company was established
of Singapore which was born from the merger of the
of the Japanese "K" containerized maritime transport
Line, NYK and MOL
(
of 7
July
2017). Nixon will be replaced by the German Till Ole
Barrelet to join ONE next May
as CEO-designate and become
CEO the following July 1 when Nixon will move to the role
of senior advisors. Barrelet was CEO
of Emirates Shipping Lines (ESL), a position from which he
discharged in recent days and which will be taken over by Sushil
Sriram, and previously CEO of the
Oldenburg-Portugiesische Dampfschiffs-Rhederei (OPDR).
Currently, ONE has a fleet of over 270 container ships that
have a total load capacity of 2.1 million
of TEU.